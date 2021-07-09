COVID-19 Rates Rising In Alameda County, GA, Says Supervisor Keith Carson

In an email to Zennie62Media, Alameda County Supervisor Keith Carson says that COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Here are the upsetting details:. Alameda County is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases that threatens to exceed the Spring wave seen earlier this year. Hospitalizations are also on the rise. In early June, cases and hospitalizations were at their lowest levels since April 2020. The daily number of cases averaged as low as 28 per day. As of today daily cases are averaging over 70 per day, with over 100 new cases reported on some recent days. New cases are impacting those communities where vaccination rates are lowest, including in priority neighborhoods that have already been hit hardest by COVID-19.