Fire Weather Watch issued for Bitterroot National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bitterroot National Forest; Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest; Eastern Beaverhead National Forest; Eastern Lolo National Forest, Welcome Creek And Scapegoat Wildernesses; Western Lolo National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * Affected area: Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo). Fire Zone 109 (Bitterroot). Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity could produce critical fire weather conditions. * Winds: Sustained out of the west at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 8 to 15 percent.alerts.weather.gov
