Philip Morris tables extraordinary $1.2B bid for drug inhalation specialist Vectura
DUBLIN – Having spent more than 150 years devoted to marketing tobacco, Philip Morris International Inc. is now embracing human health and wellness as part of what it calls a “beyond nicotine” strategy, under which it has tabled a £1.50 (US$2.07) per share offer for Vectura Group plc. The offer implies an enterprise value of £852 million or about $1.2 billion for Chippenham, U.K.-based Vectura, which majors in formulation and device development for inhaled drugs.www.bioworld.com
