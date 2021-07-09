Cancel
Philip Morris tables extraordinary $1.2B bid for drug inhalation specialist Vectura

By Cormac Sheridan
bioworld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBLIN – Having spent more than 150 years devoted to marketing tobacco, Philip Morris International Inc. is now embracing human health and wellness as part of what it calls a “beyond nicotine” strategy, under which it has tabled a £1.50 (US$2.07) per share offer for Vectura Group plc. The offer implies an enterprise value of £852 million or about $1.2 billion for Chippenham, U.K.-based Vectura, which majors in formulation and device development for inhaled drugs.

