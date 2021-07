Without a doubt, I’m sure everyone would agree, our historic compact downtown provides an exceptionally pleasant walkable experience. Thanks to a successful 35+ year revitalization effort, our downtown is an environment where people want to get out of their cars and explore, shop, dine, look at the outstanding architecture, and even, just enjoy peoplewatching. In addition to developing the Riverwalk along the two rivers, along with major streetscape improvements and landscaping throughout the downtown, improving existing inter-block connections and development of new inter-block connections, was also an important goal. Pedestrian connections play a vital role in creating a strong sense of community by encouraging foot traffic to the diverse and concentrated mix of uses in our downtown.