Netradyne, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing focused on driver and fleet safety, announced it raised $150 million in Series C. These re the details. Netradyne — a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing focused on driver and fleet safety — announced recently that it raised a $150 million Series C funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 with participation from existing investors Point72 Ventures and M12. And this funding round along with earlier investments, brings Netradyne’s total capital raised to over $197 million. Netradyne plans to use the new funding to advance its core technology, expand into new geographies, and accelerate hiring across R&D, marketing, and customer support.