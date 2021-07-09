Cancel
Little Rock, AR

Dean’s Message: Spring Semester Brings Beginnings, Endings

By Ben Boulden
 9 days ago

July 9, 2021 | Maybe it’s fitting to start with the beginnings, recent white coat ceremonies in the UAMS College of Health Professions. If you’re unfamiliar with this annual tradition in health care education, students at or near the start of their studies put on their white coats for the first time in a ceremony before family and friends, symbolizing their entry into their career and a commitment to professionalism. The practice began in colleges of medicine and has been adopted by other colleges like ours that are engaged in healthcare education. Very similar to a lab coat, the white coat is working garment and a symbol that distinguishes health care professionals.

