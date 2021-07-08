Ann Bell performing at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame induction
Ann Bell, an original member of the famed Tulsa Sound, will be inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame during a Sept. 18 ceremony and concert in Muskogee. Bell started her professional music career at age 16, when she and high school friends Max Wisely, Bill Phillips, Dick Gordon Jr. and Wayne Evans formed the band Rubbery Cargo. The group was discovered and signed a contract to perform at a Tulsa teen club.tulsaworld.com
