Hurricane forecaster updates outlook for 2021
In April, forecasters at Colorado State University released their first outlook on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season predicting an above-average season. Their latest outlook came out on Thursday, where they continued to call for an active Atlantic hurricane season. In fact, they increased their prediction for the number of named storms and hurricanes. The forecast now calls for 20 named storms, 9 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes.www.iberianet.com
