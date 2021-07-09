Cancel
Mayor of Canadian Town Destroyed by Wildfire Writes Heartbreaking Letter to Residents

By Hannah Murphy
Middletown Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Sunday, Mayor Jan Polderman’s town, a small village in British Columbia called Lytton, made international news when it became the hottest place in Canadian history. Then on Monday, his town broke that record. And on Tuesday, it did it again, reaching 121.3 degrees — hotter than Miami’s hottest day on record. But by sundown on Wednesday, his town — which was home to 250 residents, and surrounded by 2,000 First Nation people — virtually no longer existed, consumed by a wildfire in a matter of minutes.

