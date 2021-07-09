Cancel
Britney Spears Posts Message to 'Haters': 'Kiss My Ass'

By Jem Aswad
Middletown Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo recap, the messaging began on Wednesday when Spears posted a series of photos, including one of her topless in the bathroom, taken from the back. Fans asked questions such as, “Where’s the fairy tattoo?” and “or the healing in Hebrew on the back of her neck?”. Spears did not...

CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Gives Not-So-Subtle Hint She Wants out of Conservatorship

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari teases that the pop star would like to be free of her conservatorship. Ahead of her virtual court appearance, Asghari shared a photo of himself on Instagram sporting a "Free Britney" shirt. The pink and purple writing on the shirt references the infamous hashtag and movement from fans urging that the courts release her from her conservatorship. He also used the lion emoji in the photo, which could serve as a reference to Britney, whom he often calls his "lioness."
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’s team would tamper with her phone to make singer believe people were ignoring her, friend claims

Britney Spears’s team allegedly changed numbers in her phone so that she would believe people were ignoring her, a friend of the singer has claimed.Michael Turchin, the husband of *NSYNC star Lance Bass, defended Bass after the former boyband member received backlash for his comments on Spears’s conservatorship.Last year, Bass – who was in *NSYNC with Spears’s former partner Justin Timberlake – opened up about his feeling towards #FreeBritney, the fan-started movement campaigning for the pop star to regain autonomy over her affairs.Bass told The Daily Podcast that people should “trust the system”, suggesting that Spears’s controversial conservatorship was...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Felicia Culotta Posted After Britney Spears' Court Appearance

When she first started out in her career, Britney Spears was extremely close to a woman named Felicia Culotta. Known formally as Spears' former assistant, Culotta had been a huge supporter and friend to the pop star during some of the most successful years of her life. Lovingly known as "Fe," Culotta has been featured in photos and videos, as well as various documentaries, right next to Spears. "I don't know that I ever really had any definition on what I was supposed to do with Britney. For a long time, they called me her chaperone and then at one point they wanted to call me her partner and we didn't think that sounded right. I definitely wasn't her mother or her big sister, so we settled on assistant," Culotta said in the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, according to Us Weekly.
Celebritieswarm1069.com

In passionate message, Madonna compares Britney Spears’ conservatorship to “slavery”

Madonna is speaking out about Britney Spears‘ controversial conservatorship, deeming it a “violation of human rights,” and likening it to “slavery.”. Taking to Instagram stories on Thursday, Madonna passionately defended her “Me Against the Music” collaborator. “Give this woman her life back,” she declared while sharing a photo of herself wearing a throwback Britney shirt. “Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries.”
CelebritiesFOXBusiness

Who is on Britney Spears' payroll?

Britney Spears, arguably one of the world's most successful pop stars in several generations, has amassed quite a fortune in her time. Stars are known for having teams of people that they pay including managers, agents, publicists, trainers and much more, but Spears' case is much different because of her conservatorship.
ComicsComicBook

Britney Spears Posts Dragon Ball Shoutout Thanks to Her Sons' Artwork

Dragon Ball has amassed an army of fans all over the world, and that does include a number of top-tier celebs. From pro athletes to singers and more, Dragon Ball has become a franchise few don't know about. And now, Britney Spears is living her best life by shouting out the series all thanks to a mural that is close to her heart.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears calls out those who didn't lend a hand when she was 'drowning'

(CNN) — Britney Spears shared a message seemingly aimed at those close to her who she feels ignored her in a time of need. In an Instagram post Friday night, the singer, who scored a legal victory earlier this week by securing her choice of attorney in her conservatorship battle, criticized those who spoke out in support of her win in court but failed to help her earlier.
CelebritiesGriffin Daily News

Britney Spears' first husband wants conservatorship ended

Britney Spears' first husband wants to see her conservatorship ended. Jason Alexander - who was married to the 'Toxic' hitmaker for just 55 hours before they got an annulment - has claimed that he was misled about his romance with the singer, and he was under the impression that they may be able to get back together eventually in the "right way" in the future.

