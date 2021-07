"I had no idea how many funerals I'd be going to," Dave Marlon of Las Vegas told us. "Including this weekend." Marlon is a licensed alcohol and drug counselor and CEO of CrossRoads, an addiction treatment center in Nevada. We spoke just after U.S. government statistics released this week revealed that a record 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in 2020, what we might call the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.