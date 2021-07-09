Unusual tradition sends old cars off cliff in small Alaskan town

Imagine if you never had to leave your building to go to the grocery store, to school, to the post office, the police station, or even the church. That's what life is like for the majority of the residents of Whittier, Alaska. The small town is surrounded by picturesque mountains and a beautiful lake but most of the town's 300 residents live in a 14-story building called Begich Towers. The building was a former Army barracks and now looks like an old hotel and homes most of the town's institutions as well. The story of the town went viral after Jenessa Lorenz, a resident of the building, posted about it on TikTok, reported USA Today. "I live in one of the strangest towns," reads Lorenz's TikTok bio. While it might seem the plot of a horror movie, it's a warm little town.