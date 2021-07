Located next to the Sarphatipark you can find Scandinavian Embassy. A pretty small and cute coffee shop, where most likely there will be a line outside. And when there is a line outside, it’s for something that’s mostly worth the wait. And let me say this… waiting for your coffee of the Scandinavian Embassy is 100% worth your while. If you were to ask me where you can buy the best coffee in Amsterdam, I would definitely send you to Scandinavian Embassy.