As the old saying goes, beggars can't be choosers, but it doesn't appear that the Philadelphia 76ers are "beggars," or even close to that, in the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes. It's no secret that they're going to explore their options, especially if an opportunity to trade for a franchise star arises, but Daryl Morey and company still appear to be fairly choosy in what they'd be willing to move Simmons for.