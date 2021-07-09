Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Justin Trudeau

‘We were neglected’: Lytton residents call for accountability after fire that destroyed town

By Ashleigh Stewart
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4E4b_0asAqnYO00

Residents of a village destroyed by wildfire in Canada’s British Columbia province say the devastation could have been avoided if authorities had ensured they were better prepared.

A fire decimated the small town of Lytton on 30 June, just days after it broke the record for Canada’s all-time highest temperature for three days in a row, reaching a blistering 121.1F (49.5C).

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau met with Lytton mayor Jan Polderman, Lytton First Nation chief Janet Webster, and Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council chief Matt Pasco in Vancouver on Thursday. The outcome of that meeting is not yet known, as no public statements have been given.

The meeting came as Lytton residents prepared to see at first hand the fate of their town and homes for the first time since it was destroyed more than a week ago. A bus trip has been organised by the Thompson-Nicola regional district to take residents back for a brief drive through Lytton, which has been cordoned off since the fire passed through, on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r0Rgd_0asAqnYO00

But for many residents, closure will not come with a trip back to inspect their destroyed homes. Many have questioned why no preventative measures were put in place to safeguard against the threat of a wildfire breaking out, when fires are common in the area and the heatwave had been forecast.

“They predicted the heatwave, but didn’t take any precautions to protect the town,” Lytton evacuee Cassandra Melanson said.

Ms Melanson said confusion still lingered over the evacuation order from the mayor, which was issued at 6pm on 30 June after the fire had already begun spreading across the town.

The order was seemingly drafted at 3.30pm, according to a timestamp on the evacuation notice, but Ms Melanson said flames had already reached her home by about 5pm.

“We were never evacuated. Most Lyttonites couldn’t even pack because they had no warning for this fire. We could and should have been warned. I cannot fathom the lack of accountability here. Everything is gone.”

However, an Emergency Management BC spokesperson told The Independent that a “tactical evacuation” by the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police), who were notifying residents on the ground as the fire was being reported, was “well under way” before the evacuation order was drafted and sent out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KF6LL_0asAqnYO00

Ms Melanson said she became aware of the fire from an “ominous red and black glow” that she spotted while inside her house. By the time she had gathered some things to flee with, the fire was “nearly 20ft tall in front of my house”.

“I went back to grab one more thing, but my living room was blazing. I ran to my car, and fire was chasing me. I was hyperventilating harder than ever.”

With her dog in her car, Ms Melanson said she drove through town trying to warn people, and called the people she knew who were living on the edge of town to try and give them warning.

She believes people could have been further confused over an evacuation order issued on 17 June, for the Kitzowit 20 Indian Reserve of the Lytton First Nation, which was rescinded days later. This meant people had a “false sense of security”, rather than being prepared to evacuate again.

Ms Melanson said villagers had also raised concerns days earlier over the extreme heat in the town.

“If only they listened,” she said. “Some people were asking the trains to reduce frequency during the heatwave because of the constant sparks. But whatever caused it, it really doesn’t matter. It was going to happen anyway.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rwOy_0asAqnYO00

City councillors from Lytton released their first statement on the fire on 6 July, almost a week after the town was destroyed.

It said that councillors were alerted when someone “banged on the office windows after hours”.

Staff immediately contacted mayor Jan Polderman and the Lytton Volunteer Fire Department fire hall, only to find that firefighters were already battling fires.

“The mayor quickly reached out to several contacts to attempt to confirm the severity of the fire. He also called 911 and was informed that the local RCMP were already evacuating residents. The mayor immediately contacted the Thompson-Nicola regional district to let them know that he was ordering a full evacuation.”

The fire then spread east across the town with “ferocious speed”, leaving almost every home in the centre of the village simply “charred earth”.

“Infrastructure has been destroyed. What has not been melted, incinerated or damaged beyond repair has been compromised to the point of being unsafe,” the statement added.

The death toll remains at two. There are currently no missing persons associated with the fire, according to the RCMP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLBYF_0asAqnYO00

British Columbia’s public safety minister Mike Farnworth admitted this week that communication with First Nation leaders “didn’t live up to expectations” after Tribal Council chair Matt Pasco described the lack of evacuation communication with indigenous communities as “sickening” in an interview with CBC. Mr Pasco said it took hours for emergency authorities to respond to his requests for coordination and assistance.

An Emergency Management BC spokesperson told The Independent that they were now working to put better systems in place “based on lessons learned”.

“There were challenging factors in this situation which made it difficult for early communication, and the ministry has taken immediate steps to address gaps in protocols that contributed to this.”

Lytton resident Pierre Quevillon said decision-makers in the town needed to “wake up” and install better warning systems and preparation guidelines for wildfires.

“All these small communities in BC, they’re going to have to change the systems. There need to be better warnings or [the fires] are going to be everywhere.

“It’s already happened three times, there have been big fires here three times. And nobody figured it out, that we have to put in a friggin’ siren to advise people to get out.”

Another resident of the town, Neil Dycke, agreed that a warning system should be installed, similar to that of a tsunami alarm in coastal areas. Mr Dycke is 72 years old and does not drive, so evacuation was especially difficult for him. He was rescued from the side of the road by Mr Quevillon and driven to the emergency services centre in Chilliwack, 176km away.

Comments / 1

The Independent

The Independent

181K+
Followers
90K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Infrastructure#Red And Black#Canadian#Nation Tribal Council#Thompson Nicola#Emergency Management Bc#Rcmp#The Lytton First Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
CBS News

Wildfire amid record heat wave forces entire village in Canada to evacuate: "The whole town is on fire"

A wildfire amid a record heat wave in western Canada has forced authorities to order residents to evacuate a village in British Columbia that smashed the country's record for hottest temperature three days in a row this week. Mayor Jan Polderman of Lytton issued the evacuation order Wednesday, saying on Twitter that the fire was threatening structures and the safety of residents of the community, which is 95 miles northeast of Vancouver.
dallassun.com

2 dead, search for survivors in fire that destroyed Canadian town

Officials in Lytton, British Columbia, were searching Friday for missing residents after the town was destroyed by a wildfire. Two residents are known to have died in the fire. Some 1,000 residents of Lytton had to flee on Wednesday evening as wildfires approached their homes. VANCOUVER, British Columbia: Officials in...
The Independent

‘The biggest fire season we’ve ever seen’: Fire-ravaged British Columbia braces for more after deadly Lytton blaze

As firefighters across Canada’s British Columbia battle almost 200 blazes across the province, authorities are bracing for one of the most severe fire seasons in years. Currently, 172 fires of varying sizes are burning across BC, with 60 situated in the Kamloops Fire Centre, where the town of Lytton was all but destroyed by a fire on Wednesday evening.
Middletown Press

Mayor of Canadian Town Destroyed by Wildfire Writes Heartbreaking Letter to Residents

Last Sunday, Mayor Jan Polderman’s town, a small village in British Columbia called Lytton, made international news when it became the hottest place in Canadian history. Then on Monday, his town broke that record. And on Tuesday, it did it again, reaching 121.3 degrees — hotter than Miami’s hottest day on record. But by sundown on Wednesday, his town — which was home to 250 residents, and surrounded by 2,000 First Nation people — virtually no longer existed, consumed by a wildfire in a matter of minutes.
thefreepress.ca

Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

Residents of Lytton had a first look at what remains of the village they call home after a wildfire tore through the area last week. The tour through the village comes as the Transportation Safety Board announced it will be investigating the fire, believed to have involved a freight train, which sparked on June 30.
Georgia StateWrcbtv.com

Residents of Georgia town stay inside as chemical fire burns

ROBERTA, Ga. (AP) — Emergency officials are warning residents of a Middle Georgia town to shelter in place as a chemical fire burns nearby. Fire crews on Thursday were battling the blaze at the Olin Epoxy plant in Crawford County, WMAZ-TV reported. The emergency management department is advising people to...
Posted by
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Fire Destroys Fourplex, Several Residents Homeless…

Several residents are without homes today after a fire overnight destroyed the Kennewick fourplex they were living in. Kennewick Firefighters and Police were called out to the blaze just after midnight Wednesday at West Canal Drive and North Buchanan Street. Several residents suffered smoke inhalation and one person was taken...
thefreepress.ca

PHOTOS: Before and after the blaze that destroyed the Village of Lytton

Before and after images compare of the Village of Lytton, B.C. three years ago to what it looks like now. The “before” photos were taken in 2018 via Google Street View, and the “after” images were taken on Friday, July 9, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village killing two people and destroying 90 per cent of the town.
Wapato, WAYakima Herald Republic

Fire destroys Wapato residence Friday morning

A Wapato residence was destroyed early Friday after a fire started in an interior wall and spread into the attic. The home’s occupants woke up to the smell of smoke, but could not locate the source at first, which delayed a call to the fire department. At 6 a.m. Yakima...
Posted by
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Family keeping strong after house destroyed in fire sparked by lightning

SAN ANTONIO — The Villar family planned for a relaxing movie night, inside from the stormy weather, but Monday evening turned into a night of disaster. “I was at the grocery store at H-E-B and we were pretty much just going to make it a movie night, it’s going to be raining and then on our way home, my neighbor called me – Jeanene – saying our house was on fire,” Michael Villar said.
Posted by
Daily Mail

'There was rubble everywhere': Resident, 49, describes terrifying moment the roof of his building in Ladbroke Grove COLLAPSED leaving him and 12 other neighbours trapped inside

Terrified residents of an upmarket west London street spoke of their horror after firefighters rescued 13 people from a property after the roof collapsed. The incident took place at a building housing four flats on Chesterton Road in Ladbroke Grove, west London. The London Fire Brigade and the police were...
Posted by
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Dozens Of People Displaced After Fire Destroys Sea-Tac Apartment

Scores of people were left homeless after a furious fire destroyed several SeaTac apartment units and vehicles, according to KIRO 7. The blaze reportedly broke out late Saturday night (July 10) at the Hanover Apartments on South 192nd Street. Several people, including a toddler, had to be rescued, and four people were rushed to area hospitals, reporters wrote. As of Sunday evening, two females were in satisfactory condition, and one man is in critical condition.

Comments / 1

Community Policy