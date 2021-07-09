Get Your FREE, DFB Exclusive 2021 EPCOT Food & Wine Festival Printable Map Here!
In just a few days the 2021 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will officially begin!. So far, we’ve shared the FULL menus for all of the booths that will be available this year, a look at the new items you’ll be able to enjoy, a peek at the entertainment you’ll see while there, details on the return of the Remy scavenger hunt, and more. But now we’ve got something extra special to share with you!www.disneyfoodblog.com
Comments / 0