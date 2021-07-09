Get Your FREE, DFB Exclusive 2021 EPCOT Food & Wine Festival Printable Map Here!

You know what’s coming soon? The 2021 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival! And did you see the menus!?. It’s one of our favorite times of the year at Walt Disney World (we ARE a food blog, after all), and we’ll be sharing all the Food & Wine updates from now until the opening day…and beyond! We’ve been tackling this festival for YEARS, so we pretty much consider ourselves experts, and we have some tips that you’re definitely going to need to know if you plan on visiting this year.