Omaha Sports Academy founder charged with embezzlement
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The founder of Omaha Sports Academy is facing embezzlement charges after allegations he extracted more than $400,000 from the business over several years. On June 22, The co-owner of Omaha Sports Academy accused Robert Franzese, 48, of putting $404,980 in payments directed to Fast Breaks LLC into his personal accounts from December 2016 until the time he was fired in April 2021, according to Douglas County court documents.www.wowt.com
Comments / 0