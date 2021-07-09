Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Omaha Sports Academy founder charged with embezzlement

By 6 News Staff reports
WOWT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The founder of Omaha Sports Academy is facing embezzlement charges after allegations he extracted more than $400,000 from the business over several years. On June 22, The co-owner of Omaha Sports Academy accused Robert Franzese, 48, of putting $404,980 in payments directed to Fast Breaks LLC into his personal accounts from December 2016 until the time he was fired in April 2021, according to Douglas County court documents.

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
County
Douglas County, NE
Douglas County, NE
Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Police#Omaha Sports Academy#Wowt#Fast Breaks Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Fight for voting rights intensifies as the nation marks one year since civil rights icon John Lewis' death

Atlanta (CNN) — The fight for voting rights intensified this week with a Black woman lawmaker being arrested while protesting, Texas House Democrats fleeing the state to block Republicans from passing voter restrictions, and Black civil rights leaders blasting President Joe Biden for falling short of their demand to discuss ending the filibuster in his speech.

Comments / 0

Community Policy