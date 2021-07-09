Omaha Sports Academy founder charged with embezzlement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The founder of Omaha Sports Academy is facing embezzlement charges after allegations he extracted more than $400,000 from the business over several years. On June 22, The co-owner of Omaha Sports Academy accused Robert Franzese, 48, of putting $404,980 in payments directed to Fast Breaks LLC into his personal accounts from December 2016 until the time he was fired in April 2021, according to Douglas County court documents.