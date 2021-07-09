Lineup Announced for Concert Series Coming to EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival!
The 2021 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is set to begin in just a few days!. During the festival you’ll be able to enjoy all kinds of special food, participate in fun activities, grab cool merchandise, and see some live entertainment. While the Eat to the Beat concerts will not be returning for this year’s Food & Wine Festival, Disney did announce a different live concert series that guests will get to enjoy in the America Gardens Theatre. And now we’ve got some of the concert lineup!www.disneyfoodblog.com
