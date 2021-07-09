Lineup Announced for Concert Series Coming to EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival!

The 2021 EPCOT Food & Wine Festival has officially started!. We’ve been sharing a look at essentially every food item from EVERY booth, but the Food & Wine Festival is about more than just the food and wine (despite its name). Love Food & Wine merchandise? We’ve got you covered! How about the live entertainment offerings at the festival this year? Yep, we got that too. But now it’s time for us to focus on another aspect of the Festival some might not know about or totally forget about — the Festival’s scavenger hunt!