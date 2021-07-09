Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Huge Impact on Forensic Toxicology Analysis of Sample Prep Choices

technologynetworks.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs analytical instrumentation (gas- and liquid-chromatographs coupled with mass spectrometers) increase in sensitivity and speed, forensic scientists may find themselves still hindered by the process of preparing samples (blood, urine, etc.) for analysis and seeking more efficient approaches. In an article in WIRES Forensic Science, researchers from Boston University School...

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forensic Toxicology#Drugs#Wires Forensic Science#Busm Rrb#Sabra#Botch Jones#Wires#E1436
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Chemistryarxiv.org

Lattice thermal conductivity of half-Heuslers with density functional theory and machine learning: Enhancing predictivity by active sampling with principal component analysis

Low lattice thermal conductivity is essential for high thermoelectric performance of a material. Lattice thermal conductivity is often computed based on density functional theory calculations, but such calculations carry a high computational cost and machine learning is therefore increasingly being used to estimate lattice thermal conductivity at a much lower computational expense. With the ability to asses larger sets of materials, machine learning could offer an effective procedure to identify low lattice thermal conductivity compounds. However, such compounds can be quite rare and distinct from typical compounds in a given training set. This can be problematic as standard machine learning methods lack the ability to precisely interpret properties of compounds with features differing significantly from those in the training set. By computing the lattice thermal conductivity of 122 half-Heusler compounds using the temperature dependent effective potential method, we generate a data set sufficient in span to explore this issue. We show that random forest regression can fail to identify low lattice thermal conductivity compounds with random selection of training data. However, if the choice of training data is instead guided using feature and principal component analysis, it can drastically improve the ability to identify low lattice thermal conductivity compoundsas well as model performance.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A Spectroscopic Analysis of the California-Kepler Survey Sample: II. Correlations of Stellar Metallicities with Planetary Architectures

We present independent and self-consistent metallicities for a sample of 807 planet-hosting stars from the California-Kepler Survey from an LTE spectroscopic analysis using a selected sample of Fe I and Fe II lines. Correlations between host-star metallicities, planet radii, and planetary architecture (orbital periods - warm or hot - and multiplicity - single or multiple), were investigated using non-parametric statistical tests. In addition to confirming previous results from the literature, e.g., that overall host star metallicity distributions differ between hot and warm planetary systems of all types, we report on a new finding that when comparing the median metallicities of hot versus warm systems, the difference for multiple Super-Earths is considerably larger when compared to that difference in single Super-Earths. The metallicity CDFs of hot single Super-Earths versus warm single Super-Earths indicate different parent stellar populations, while for Sub-Neptunes this is not the case. The transition radius between Sub-Neptunes and Sub-Saturns was examined by comparing the APOGEE metallicity distribution for the Milky Way thin disk in the solar neighborhood with metallicity distributions of host stars segregated based upon the largest known planet in their system. These comparisons reveal increasingly different metallicity distributions as the radius of the largest planet in the systems increases, with the parent stellar metallicities becoming significantly different for R$_{p}>$ 2.7 R$_{\oplus}$. The behavior of the p-values as a function of planet radius undergoes a large slope change at R$_{p}$ = 4.4 $\pm$ 0.5 R$_{\oplus}$, indicating the radius boundary between small and large planets.
Sciencearxiv.org

Comprehensive analysis of a dense sample of FRB 121102 bursts

Kshitij Aggarwal, Devansh Agarwal, Evan F. Lewis, Reshma Anna-Thomas, Jacob Cardinal Tremblay, Sarah Burke-Spolaor, Maura A. McLaughlin, Duncan R. Lorimer. We present an analysis of a densely repeating sample of bursts from the first repeating fast radio burst, FRB 121102. We detected a total of 133 bursts in 3 hours of data at a center frequency of 1.4 GHz using the Arecibo Telescope, and develop robust modeling strategies to constrain the spectro-temporal properties of all the bursts in the sample. Most of the burst profiles show a scattering tail, and burst spectra are well modeled by a Gaussian with a median width of 230 MHz. We find a lack of emission below 1300 MHz, consistent with previous studies of FRB 121102. We also find that the peak of the log-normal distribution of wait times decreases from 207 s to 75 s using our larger sample of bursts. Our observations do not favor either Poissonian or Weibull distributions for the burst rate distribution. We searched for periodicity in the bursts using multiple techniques, but did not detect any significant period. The cumulative burst energy distribution exhibits a broken power-law shape, with the lower and higher-energy slopes of $-0.4\pm0.1$ and $-1.8\pm0.2$, with the break at $(2.3\pm0.2)\times 10^{37}$ ergs. We provide our burst fitting routines as a python package \textsc{burstfit}. All the other analysis scripts and results are publicly available.
Sciencearxiv.org

How balance and sample size impact bias in the estimation of causal treatment effects: A simulation study

Observational studies are often used to understand relationships between exposures and outcomes. They do not, however, allow conclusions about causal relationships to be drawn unless statistical techniques are used to account for the imbalance of confounders across exposure groups. Propensity score and balance weighting (PSBW) are useful techniques that aim to reduce the imbalances between exposure groups by weighting the groups to look alike on the observed confounders. Despite the plethora of available methods to estimate PSBW, there is little guidance on what one defines as adequate balance, and unbiased and robust estimation of the causal treatment effect is not guaranteed unless several conditions hold. Accurate inference requires that 1. the treatment allocation mechanism is known, 2. the relationship between the baseline covariates and the outcome is known, 3. adequate balance of baseline covariates is achieved post-weighting, 4. a proper set of covariates to control for confounding bias is known, and 5. a large enough sample size is available. In this article, we use simulated data of various sizes to investigate the influence of these five factors on statistical inference. Our findings provide evidence that the maximum Kolmogorov- Smirnov statistic is the proper statistical measure to assess balance on the baseline covariates, in contrast to the mean standardised mean difference used in many applications, and 0.1 is a suitable threshold to consider as acceptable balance. Finally, we recommend that 60-80 observations, per confounder per treatment group, are required to obtain a reliable and unbiased estimation of the causal treatment effect.
Computersarxiv.org

Beyond Farthest Point Sampling in Point-Wise Analysis

Sampling, grouping, and aggregation are three important components in the multi-scale analysis of point clouds. In this paper, we present a novel data-driven sampler learning strategy for point-wise analysis tasks. Unlike the widely used sampling technique, Farthest Point Sampling (FPS), we propose to learn sampling and downstream applications jointly. Our key insight is that uniform sampling methods like FPS are not always optimal for different tasks: sampling more points around boundary areas can make the point-wise classification easier for segmentation. Towards the end, we propose a novel sampler learning strategy that learns sampling point displacement supervised by task-related ground truth information and can be trained jointly with the underlying tasks. We further demonstrate our methods in various point-wise analysis architectures, including semantic part segmentation, point cloud completion, and keypoint detection. Our experiments show that jointly learning of the sampler and task brings remarkable improvement over previous baseline methods.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Watching a Virus Expand Inside a Bacterium Offers New Perspective on Virus Adaptability

A team of researchers at the University of Cambridge has developed a new experimental and theoretical platform to study how viruses evolve while spreading within an organism. In the study, published in PHYSICAL REVIEW X, the researchers used experimental data and simulations of a phage-bacteria ecosystem to uncover that viral expansions can transition from 'pulled' - where the expansion is led by the pioneering viral particles at the very edge of the population, to 'pushed', where the expansion is driven by viruses arising behind the front and within the infected region.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Cell Communication Pathway Controlling Cell Growth and Survival Identified

Effective communication, crucial to human relationships, is also essential for the destruction of cancer cells within the body. In the body’s cells, communication involves the transmission of molecular or chemical signals. Just as a faulty antenna results in a garbled TV image, if these molecular signals are distorted, information is lost, and the outcomes can be catastrophic.
Astronomyastrobites.org

UR: Analysis of a Sample of High Redshift, High Luminosity FeLoBAL Quasars

The Undergraduate Research series is where we feature the research that you’re doing. If you are an undergraduate that took part in an REU or similar astro research project and would like to share this on Astrobites, please check out our submission page for more details. We would also love to hear about your more general research experience!
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Sequencing the Microbiome: Five Recent Advances

Humans have trillions of microbes that inhabit our bodies, yet it is only in relatively recent years that we have started to fully appreciate their role in health and their link to numerous diseases. With advances in next-generation sequencing methodologies, we are starting to identify and even correct microbial configurations in disease.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Alternative-Splicing Regulator NSrp70 Influences Development of Immune T Cell

T lymphocytes, or T cells, are immune cells with diverse roles in building the body's immunity. How does one particular cell type fight against a host of different pathogens? The key to this adaptability is in alternative splicing, wherein the cell produces multiple forms of proteins for identifying different types of invading viruses and microbes, as well as destroying cancer cells. So, it is not surprising that finding ways to improve the production of T cells with enhanced pathogen recognition capacity is an actively researched area of modern science.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Computer scientists aim to reveal the evolutionary trees of cancer mutations

Rice University computer scientists will take full advantage of new technology to sequence the genome of a single cell and decode mysteries contained in tumors. Luay Nakhleh, recently named the William and Stephanie Sick Dean of Rice's Brown School of Engineering, has been awarded a four-year, $1.2 million National Science Foundation grant to analyze the genomes in colonies of single cancer cells to find not only the mutations at the root of the disease but also how they evolve from cell to cell as the tumor grows.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

New Insights Into How Cells Sense and Respond to Forces

From the vocal cords that produce our voice, to our heartbeat, our body's cells are constantly subjected to mechanical forces that steadily change their response to these stimuli, regulating vital processes, in healthy individuals and in diseases such as cancer alike. Nevertheless, despite their importance, we remain largely ignorant of how cells sense and respond to these forces.
ChemistryPhys.org

Developing a tool for streamlined molecular weight analysis

New world-first Griffith University-led research has streamlined the process of identifying the structure and molecular weight of compounds, which could have positive implications for scientists working in the fields of drug discovery, pollution analysis, food security and more. Published in Royal Society of Chemistry's flagship journal Chemical Science, the team...
Sciencespring.org.uk

Signs Of Intelligence: 22 Fascinating Indicators Of A High IQ

Signs of intelligence include better rhythm, liking dark humour, being prone to worry, sleeping late, high self-control and new ideas. Signs of intelligence are many and varied and go way beyond a standard IQ test. This is partly because intelligence has so many different aspects to it. Here are 22...
CarsCNET

How you charge an EV has huge environmental impacts, study shows

What's the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the US? If you guessed the transportation sector, you'd be right. This is why automakers are scrambling to electrify their product portfolios. But beyond personal cars and trucks, huge environmental benefits can be reaped by switching fleets to battery-powered delivery vehicles.
Scienceverywellhealth.com

What Is Solar Purpura Bruising?

Solar purpura—also known as senile purpura—is a condition that causes the formation of purple-colored spots or bruises on the skin. Purpura can sometimes also develop in the lining of the mouth and the mucus membranes. This condition happens when small blood vessels leak under the skin. Solar purpura is a...
ScienceInverse

Scientists discover the ancient birthplace of marijuana

For thousands of years, humans have lit up around the world, enjoying the high that comes from cannabis. But the controversial politics surrounding the drug has made it difficult for scientists to figure out its genetic origins. Where did cannabis come from and how did it evolve into the potent green that brings us pleasure?

Comments / 0

Community Policy