Review: One Look and You’ll Totally Get Why This Disney World Dish is Called SPIDER Sushi 🕷️

One of the things that I’ve noticed about Walt Disney World fans is that some of us, on our visits to the Magic, also schedule a field trip to Celebration, Florida just to look around and soak in a bit of the town that Disney built. Just in case you’d like to take a field trip to Celebration, but would rather it be of the virtual variety, I thought that I’d show you around town just a bit and point out just a few things that you and I, as Disney fans, might really enjoy about living in the town of Celebration.