Review: One Look and You’ll Totally Get Why This Disney World Dish is Called SPIDER Sushi 🕷️
The Flavors of Florida event is officially underway in Disney Springs!. During this event, you can get all kinds of limited-time eats inspired by the Sunshine State at various restaurants in Disney Springs. So far, we’ve had fried gator, frog legs, an orange blossom cupcake, and MORE! Recently we stopped by Splitsville’s Bamboo Bar to check out their offerings for Flavors of Florida, and we have a feeling sushi fans will REALLY enjoy one of them!www.disneyfoodblog.com
