Whether you're looking for comfortable shoes for errands, brunch, or just because, you should seriously consider a pair of slip-on sneakers. Available in various styles, colors, and variations beyond your wildest dreams, you can get a pair to match any outfit, and best of all, there are no laces to worry about. In fact, if you are thinking of traveling this summer, these are a good option for getting through TSA quickly as you have nothing to unlace and then lace back up.