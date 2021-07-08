Montana’s Legendary Roadkill Saloon in McLeod is For Sale

When we arrived at work this morning it was 91 degrees in the control room No AC. It's a problem many people are having right now. Can you imagine a life without AC or refrigeration? Well, it wasn't that long ago. The Chinese actually started to experiment with it in 1000 BC. People then used ice for the longest time to keep things cool and preserved along with cool ground temperatures from root cellars. In the 1700s Ben Franklin actually started experimenting with ether but couldn't quite get there. He did say though that someday we will see the possibility of freezing a man to death in the summertime.