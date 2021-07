Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is one of our favorite places to grab a drink in both Disney World and Disneyland!. They have fun-themed drinks like the Dagobah Slug Slinger and Yub Nub, and even a drink that will make your mouth go numb! Oga’s also has a few snacks on the menu that are…let’s just say, unusual for our planet! The Rodian Ration is an alcoholic sort of jello with boba balls inside (which makes them look like fish eggs, in our opinion). And then there’s the notorious Happabore Sampler. Think of it as a charcuterie and cheese board, but WEIRD!