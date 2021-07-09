Cancel
TV Shows

Shark Week is back! 14 jawsome specials we want to see

By Chuck Barney
East Bay Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShark Week, one of TV’s biggest summer events, is back for its 33rd year and runs from July 11-18. Organizers promise a record 45 hours of programming on the Discovery Channel and the discovery+ streaming platform. They say the fin-tastic barrage will feature “bigger sharks and record-breaking breaches,” along with a celebrity guest list that includes Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, JB Smoove, William Shatner, Snoop Dogg, Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and more.

www.eastbaytimes.com

