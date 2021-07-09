Cancel
It’s our shot to win! And, boy, are we gonna

Daily Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsyched up about Sunday night’s MI Shot to Win jackpot? Or the one four weeks later that’s twice as big? Forget it. We’ve got dibs on both those puppies. And for good reason. Between $3.30 gas, bite-sized pieces of meat at the store costing 20 bucks a pop, and the price of stamps going through the roof, even thrifty folks like us who socked away every penny from those federal COVID relief checks need to replenish our bank accounts every now and then. Not that we’re complaining.

