It’s our shot to win! And, boy, are we gonna

I would like to give a shout out to a group of workers who are underappreciated and disrespected. They worked every day during the pandemic. They work in all kinds of weather. Freezing weather, rain, heat, it does not matter; they work. Look at the picture on the front page of the July 9 Monroe News and you will see who they are. It is our garbage men and women. If it were not for them working, we would be in a mess.