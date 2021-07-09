Cancel
Data Axle Hires New VP of Marketing With Proven Track Record in Digital Marketing Technology

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

New marketing lead reflects progressive blend of data technology, storytelling and strategic marketing communications expertise to drive growth. As the industry enters the next era of data-driven marketing, Data Axle has hired seasoned B2B strategic marketing communications leader Alicia Mickelsen as its new Vice President of Marketing. Mickelsen comes aboard as the nearly 50-year-old company and longstanding leader in audience-centric data solutions continues to elevate its leadership to guide and serve data-driven marketers in their journeys to successfully acquire and retain customers.

