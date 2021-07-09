Data Axle Hires New VP of Marketing With Proven Track Record in Digital Marketing Technology

WAND TV and BCI Media are looking for a Digital Marketing Specialist who would be responsible for campaign strategy, management, and reporting for WAND TV Media clients' digital campaigns. This is a position that is targeted to grow into the Digital Sales Specialist position. WAND TV Media is a local Multi-media company based in Decatur Illinois. BCI Media is a digital agency largely serving the clients of three media companies including WAND TV Media. This position offers the right candidate a great opportunity to make an impact locally and beyond. We are looking for critical thinkers with strong problem-solving skills. If you have the experience and consider yourself the perfect mix of left brain/right brain - this job is for you!