Data Axle Hires New VP of Marketing With Proven Track Record in Digital Marketing Technology
New marketing lead reflects progressive blend of data technology, storytelling and strategic marketing communications expertise to drive growth. As the industry enters the next era of data-driven marketing, Data Axle has hired seasoned B2B strategic marketing communications leader Alicia Mickelsen as its new Vice President of Marketing. Mickelsen comes aboard as the nearly 50-year-old company and longstanding leader in audience-centric data solutions continues to elevate its leadership to guide and serve data-driven marketers in their journeys to successfully acquire and retain customers.aithority.com
