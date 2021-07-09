Hanjiao Group Launches its Home Care Service Cloud Platform
(" Hanjiao " or the "Company") (OTC Pink: HJGP), a Nevada. corporation engaged in the distribution of healthcare and other related products to the middle-aged and elderly market segments in the PRC through its online e-Commerce platform and offline service centers, today announced the launch of its homecare service cloud platform Yiyuankangyang ("Yiyuan"). The successful launch of the Yiyuan platform marked the Company's transformation into online and offline multidimensional O2O business model.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0