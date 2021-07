After the Delta variant was discovered in March, COVID 19 cases have been skyrocketing in the United States of America. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that the Delta strain made up more than 20% of the cases towards the end of June. One of the hotspots for the new strain is Los Angeles County which has recorded a 165% increase in confirmed cases. Los Angeles, which is one of the most populous counties in the nation, has recorded over 24,000 deaths since the first recorded case. Currently, it has over 1000 active COVID 19 cases.