Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Barty primed to end Aussie wait for Wimbledon title against Pliskova

By Martyn Herman
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fp54F_0asAo1OT00
Jul 8, 2021; London, United Kingdom; Ashleigh Barty (AUS) celebrates winning her ladies semi final match against Angelique Kerber (GER) at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports celebrates

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Ash Barty has not set foot on home soil since March but the endless air miles, hotel rooms and COVID-19 bubbles will all be worthwhile if she becomes the first Australian woman to win Wimbledon for 41 years on Saturday.

The 25-year-old world number one has reached her maiden Wimbledon final in impressive fashion and stands on the cusp of emulating her idol Evonne Goolagong who claimed the second of her titles at the All England Club in 1980.

Standing in her way is the formidable presence of big-serving Czech Karolina Pliskova whose journey to the Centre Court showpiece has also been a long and winding one.

Barty, bidding for a second Grand Slam title having won the French Open in 2019, will start as favourite having won five of the seven matches she has played against Pliskova.

Like Pliskova, she has dropped one set en route to the final and has shown no sign of the hip injury that forced her out of the French Open and put her Wimbledon place in doubt.

Barty, winner of the girls singles in 2011, has made no secret of targeting Wimbledon this year and coach Craig Tyzzer said it is a challenge she has embraced.

"I think it's always been on her mind. But to come out and say it is a big step," Tyzzer told reporters on Friday.

"But Ash has been the sort of person who will put it on the line. She'll do her best. If it doesn't work out, it doesn't work out. She's not afraid to try.

"Her confidence level has been really good. She's been playing good tennis. She's been building, it's getting better. We've got one more job to do."

Australians have enriched Wimbledon folklore with the likes of Rod Laver, Roy Emerson and John Newcombe dominating on the lawns in the 1960s and early 1970s.

But Barty has a special affinity with Goolagong with whom she shares indigenous Australian heritage and an artistic all-court game that would grace any era.

So lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish 50 years after Goolagong's trailblazing first Wimbledon title would be extra special.

"To kind of give myself a chance to create some history almost in a way that's a tribute to her is really exciting," Barty said after her semi-final win against Angelique Kerber.

For former world number one Pliskova, it represents another chance to prove she has what it takes to win a Grand Slam title having been talked up so often in the past only to fall short with monotonous regularity.

Since reaching her maiden Grand Slam final at the U.S. Open in 2016, Pliskova reached only two more semi-finals at the majors before this year's Wimbledon run.

For a player with such big weapons, her Wimbledon record has been mystifying with six of her eight previous visits ending either in the first or second rounds.

This time, her ranking down at 13, Pliskova came under the radar, but has stormed through the draw, surviving a heavy metal clash with second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-final.

Coach Sascha Bajin, who began working with the 29-year-old Czech in 2020, said it was a question of giving her the belief that grass was the perfect surface for her game.

"I spoke with her a little bit about it yesterday, I was like, I don't understand how she hasn't done better here before," Bajin, who coached Naomi Osaka to her first two Grand Slam titles, told reporters.

"With all her big weapons that she has. She has big serves. She has good slice. She has actually also good touch. She can drop some balls very low behind the net. She has good volleys.

"I always thought her game was well-suited for this surface. I'm just happy that it's displaying this year with me."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Emerson
Person
Sascha Bajin
Person
Angelique Kerber
Person
Rod Laver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussie#The All England Club#Czech#Centre Court#French#Australians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisArkansas Online

Barty, Pliskova advance to title tilt

WIMBLEDON, England -- It was difficult for Ash Barty to imagine that a trip to her first Wimbledon final was just around the corner when she stopped playing at last month's French Open with a hip injury. Or even when she was two points from being pushed to a third...
Omaha, NEwcn247.com

Barty beats Pliskova for 2nd Grand Slam title

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ash Barty has won the Wimbledon championship for her second Grand Slam title. The top-seeded Barty collected the first 14 points of the final and then held off a comeback to beat eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah) 6-3, 6-7, 6-3. Barty is the first Australian woman to win the singles trophy at the All England Club since Evonne Goolagong in 1980. Barty was the junior champion at Wimbledon a decade ago, then left the tennis tour for nearly two years in 2014 because of burnout. But she returned to tennis and now adds this title to her triumph at the 2019 French Open.
TennisPosted by
FanBuzz

Novak Djokovic Married His High School Sweetheart

There are five tennis players who have stood above the rest the past two decades: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Federer, Nadal, Williams and Murray remain great, but Djokovic is still at the peak of his powers. The 19-time Grand Slam champion is the...
TennisPosted by
FanBuzz

Naomi Osaka’s Parents Helped Mold a Tennis Superstar

Professional tennis player and reigning US Open Champ Naomi Osaka is the last person who wants to make headlines. The athlete is famously shy. Her aversion to the press has been evident for years. Paradoxically, her desire for privacy has only brought about more publicity. Osaka is taking a break...
Tennischatsports.com

Kristyna Pliskova announces engagement to David Hancko

Czech WTA player Kristyna Pliskova got engaged to her long-time boyfriend David Hancko. The couple announced the news on Instagram, hugging and smiling at the seaside. The 29-year-old Pliskova flaunted a brown mini dress with laser cutouts as she wrapped her arms around her fiancé and showed her engagement ring. The tennis player happily announced that she said “forever yes.”
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'If Rafael Nadal was the youngest...', says American star

The absence of Roger Federer in the Olympic Games joins that of other great figures such as Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem or Roberto Bautista, among others, who also ruled out competing in these Games. Nor will other big names like Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios, Cristian Garín or Denis Shaovalov attend.
Tennischatsports.com

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils get married in Geneva

First photos are surfacing from the wedding of Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils. The tennis couple crowned their long-term relationship with marriage in a wedding ceremony at Four Seasons Hotel Geneva on July 16. Congratulations @ElinaSvitolina & @Gael_Monfils ud83dudc9cud83dudc70‍u2640ufe0fud83eudd35‍u2642ufe0fud83dudc9c #GEMSWedding pic.twitter.com/LzTf78R3o1. — Eli fan Japanud83cuddefud83cuddf5 (@0maywta0) July 16, 2021. The...
Wimbledon, NDsandiegouniontribune.com

Wimbledon Lookahead: Barty-Kerber, Sabalenka-Pliskova in SFs

WIMBLEDON, England — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY. Of the four women’s semifinalists at Wimbledon, only 25th-seeded Angelique Kerber has been at this stage before at the All England Club. And now she faces the only other remaining woman with a Grand Slam title to her name, top-seeded Ash Barty. Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018, along with two other major titles in 2016, and looks to have rediscovered her best grass-court form this year. Barty won the 2019 French Open and is a former junior champion at Wimbledon. In the other semifinal, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka tries to reach her first Grand Slam final when she plays No. 8 Karolina Pliskova, who lost to Kerber in the 2016 U.S. Open final. Pliskova has not dropped a set during this fortnight. The remaining quartet includes three women who have been ranked No. 1: Barty, Kerber and Pliskova.
Tennisalbuquerqueexpress.com

Victoria Azarenka withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Two-time medalist Victoria Azarenka on Thursday became the latest tennis star to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics. The 31-year-old from Belarus won a bronze medal in singles and a gold in mixed doubles at the 2012 Summer Games in London. Azarenka announced her decision on Instagram, citing "challenges" with the...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Vika Azarenka and Angie Kerber out from Tokyo Olympics

Negative news continues to arrive ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Tennis players of the caliber of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Nick Kyrgios and Jannik Sinner will not participate in the men's tournament; while the intentions of Novak Djokovic are not yet clear: Nole after winning Wimbledon questioned his presence.
SportsLas Vegas Herald

Naomi Osaka plans to return to WTA tour at Montreal in August

World No. 2 Naomi Osaka has committed to making her return to the WTA tour at the National Bank Open in Montreal in August, event organizers announced Wednesday. Osaka hasn't played in a WTA event since withdrawing from the French Open in late May due to mental health reasons. She also decided to bypass Wimbledon due to the same concerns.
Tennistennisworldusa.org

Hungarian Grand Prix: Danielle Collins makes it to QF in Budapest

Second seed Danielle Collins advanced to the quarter-finals of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Thursday. The American won 7-5, 6-0 in an hour and 25 minutes against Hungarian wildcard Reka-Luca Jani. The opening set see-sawed between the two players. Collins broke thrice in the set while converting all four break...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Iga Swiatek: "In Tokyo 2020 I want to make my dreams come true"

Young Polish player Iga Swiatek's career took off last year when she surprisingly defeated Sofia Kenin in the Roland Garros final to go and lift her first career Grand Slam trophy. Champion this year too in Adelaide and Rome, the Warsaw tennis player entered the top 10 players in the world following her success in Italy, in which she crashed Karolina Pliskova with a double 6-0 in the last game.
Tenniskfgo.com

Tennis-Ukraine’s Svitolina sets sight on Tokyo podium

TOKYO (Reuters) – An upset win over Serena Williams at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games proved to be a breakthrough moment for Elina Svitolina’s tennis career but the Ukrainian wants to go a step further in Tokyo and improve her Olympic credentials with a podium finish. Svitolina was aged...
Tennistennisworldusa.org

Prague Open: Barbora Krejcikova sets up QF against Katerina Siniakova

Barbora Krejcikova reached the quarter-finals of the Prague Open on Thursday. The second seed defeated Ysaline Bonaventure 7-6(2), 6-4 in an hour and 37 minutes. Krejcikova broke her opponent five times while losing her serve four times along the way. She finished the match with 83 points to her opponent’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy