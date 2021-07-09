Feel Good Friday: Philanthropy, Family Fun, and Vaccine Incentives

Tinte Cellars is celebrating three years of giving by donating even more to local nonprofits in 2021. Since making a philanthropic commitment in 2018, Tinte founders Tim Gamble and Teresa Spellman Gamble have donated more than $500,000 to local charities. In 2021, the winery will donate five percent of all retail sales and 10 percent of all wine club sales to Mary’s Place, Northwest Harvest, Seattle Children’s Behavioral Health Crisis Care Clinic, and the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. This month, Tinte will donate an additional $1,000 to each nonprofit. Learn more about the winery here.