Lisey’s Story paints provocative portrait of incel culture [Apple TV+ review]

Apple TV+’s Lisey’s Story comes to an end with an episode titled, well, “Lisey’s Story,” and yet the main question that haunts this disappointing show is how much it lived up to that double title. It felt more like Scott Landon’s story or even Jim Dooley’s. Even in the final chapter, after Lisey Landon has vanquished her foe and seems ready to write her own story, Stephen King and Pablo Larrain flash back to another chapter from young Scott’s life. Of course, they would argue that Scott’s story IS Lisey’s story — that the point is that he wouldn’t have been able to survive, much less become a famous author, without Lisey. And there’s a sense that the end of this story is only the beginning of Lisey’s, that now she will be able to live her own story. One just wishes her voice emerged organically through this eight-episode arc instead of being so filtered through that of her husband. It really is this story’s fatal flaw.