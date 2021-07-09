Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Lisey’s Story paints provocative portrait of incel culture [Apple TV+ review]

By Scout Tafoya
Cult of Mac
 9 days ago

Lisey has both of her sisters by her side as crazed stalker Jim Dooley approaches for their final showdown. But is everything as cut-and-dried as it appears?. The penultimate episode of Lisey’s Story, the Stephen King miniseries on Apple TV+, has one last round of games to play. Lisey’s Story...

www.cultofmac.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Larraín
Person
Darius Khondji
Person
Stephen King
Person
Dane Dehaan
Person
Clive Owen
Person
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Person
Buffalo Bill
Person
Julianne Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paints#Incel#Lisey S Story#Larra N Films#Ma Watch#Apple Tv Scout Tafoya
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Arts
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Lisey’s Story Episode 8: What to Expect?

In the seventh episode of Stephen King’s miniseries ‘Lisey’s Story,’ Scott’s death is reenacted and we find him by the pool. Back in the presently unfolding story, Dooley arrives at the Landon house as per our anticipation, and the finale is played out in a chilling backdrop. If you want to update your memory on the latest episode, you can find yourself a detailed summary section presented below. However, before you do that, lets us take a quick look at what’s in store for episode 8 of ‘Lisey’s Story.’
TV SeriesCollider

Dane DeHaan on 'Lisey's Story,' Playing Creepy Characters and His Sick Yo-Yo Skills

Based on the novel by Stephen King, who has adapted the story himself, and directed by Pablo Larraín, the Apple TV+ limited series Lisey’s Story follows Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) as she continues to find her footing after the death of her husband, beloved novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen). Still unsure of how to put all the pieces of her life back together, Lisey must also contend with a rabid fan (Dane DeHaan) that’s dangerously obsessed with Scott’s work while trying to understand the world that her sister Amanda (Joan Allen) has retreated into.
TV SeriesVulture

Lisey’s Story Finale Recap: We Each Owe a Death

Apple TV+’s Lisey’s Story comes to an end with an episode titled, well, “Lisey’s Story,” and yet the main question that haunts this disappointing show is how much it lived up to that double title. It felt more like Scott Landon’s story or even Jim Dooley’s. Even in the final chapter, after Lisey Landon has vanquished her foe and seems ready to write her own story, Stephen King and Pablo Larrain flash back to another chapter from young Scott’s life. Of course, they would argue that Scott’s story IS Lisey’s story — that the point is that he wouldn’t have been able to survive, much less become a famous author, without Lisey. And there’s a sense that the end of this story is only the beginning of Lisey’s, that now she will be able to live her own story. One just wishes her voice emerged organically through this eight-episode arc instead of being so filtered through that of her husband. It really is this story’s fatal flaw.
TV & VideosMac Observer

Lisey’s Story on Apple TV+: How Boo’ya Moon Was Created

Taking something from the mind, and page, of Stephen King to the screen is no small feat. In a recently released clip, production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas, Director of Photography Darius Khondji, and director Pablo Larrain describe how they did it for the Apple TV+ adaptation of Lisey’s Story. Check...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Lisey's Story Season 1 Episode 7 Review: No Light, No Spark

Boo'ya Moon giveth, Boo'ya Moon taketh away. Scott's greatest blessing turned into a curse on Lisey's Story Season 1 Episode 7. Scott's last big secret, how and why he died, was finally revealed. And his death deserved the half of the episode which it received. And like much of Scott's...
TV & VideosDecider

‘Schmigadoon’ Review: Apple TV+’s Love Letter to Musicals is Your Summer Comedy Obsession

I know the exact moment I fell in love with Apple TV+‘s new musical comedy series Schmigadoon!. About halfway through the first episode, Cecily Strong‘s Melissa decides to explore the strange, theatrical town of Schmigadoon on her own. Her boyfriend Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) is passed out asleep in his quaint little bed in the Schmigadoon inn and she finds herself alone with the town rapscallion Danny Bailey (Aaron Tveit). Their small talk soon turns into a hilarious pastiche of classic Rodgers and Hammerstein flirtation songs with Danny singing he won’t fall for Melissa. She thinks it’s all a performance designed for tourists — quipping that he needs a better agent — but eventually he takes her in his arms. The juxtaposition of Tveit earnestly singing his heart out and Strong’s discomfort written on her face made me howl. And I simply couldn’t stop laughing after that. Schmigadoon! is joy incarnate.
TV SeriesVulture

Lisey’s Story Recap: They’re All Going to Laugh at You

The penultimate episode of Lisey’s Story is basically split in two, the first half centering the story of Scott’s death and the second half centering the story of Jim’s pending demise. The lengthy flashback to the passing of one of the most famous writers in the world is an interesting narrative trick. Yes, it gives Clive Owen and Julianne Moore some emotional heft near the end of the season, but wouldn’t that have anchored the story better if it had come in, say, the second episode? Again, structure feels like the season’s biggest problem. It’s a flaw of the source material, but the fractured story line casts a different spell on the page than it does on the screen. Still, this episode is tighter than the last several thanks to fewer flashbacks within flashbacks.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Review: Apple TV+’s Beloved Hit Avoids the Sophomore Slump

Ted Lasso has the dubious honor of being one of the most beloved shows of 2020. The show premiered with little fanfare on Apple TV+ and soon became a word-of-mouth cult hit and critics’ darling. Led by Jason Sudeikis‘s irrepressibly upbeat Ted Lasso, the show spread a message of optimism during a time of incredible hardship. It was also absolutely hilarious, full of non-stop wordplay and effortless-looking ensemble performances. Needless to say, the pressure to avoid a sophomore slump is high.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Story of Film: A New Generation’ Is An Exhaustive, Frantic Sprint With Not Much To Say [Cannes Review]

Something of a cinematic seminar course, one content to marvel at a medium rather than critically engage it, “The Story of Film: A New Generation” has a lot to say about movies yet little to say about cinema. In his exhaustive, frantically analytical sprint through hundreds of motion pictures, director Mark Cousins connects ideas and shared themes to demonstrate a vast, shared conversation via screens big and small, yet refuses to grapple with some of the most pressing issues connected to the film industry of 2021. A celebration of cinema, sure, yet the documentary fails in the realm it champions as the true test of quality: extending the language of film.
MoviesCollider

Joan Allen on ‘Lisey’s Story,’ Stephen King, and Her Fate in the ‘Bourne’ Movies

Based on the novel by Stephen King, who has adapted the story himself, and directed by Pablo Larraín, the Apple TV+ limited series Lisey’s Story follows Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) as she continues to find her footing after the death of her husband, beloved novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen). Still unsure of how to put all the pieces of her life back together, Lisey must also contend with a rabid fan (Dane DeHaan) that’s dangerously obsessed with Scott’s work while trying to understand the world that her sister Amanda (Joan Allen) has retreated into.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the most overlooked sci-fi cult thriller on Amazon Prime ASAP

Modern pop culture is addicted to the past. It’s difficult to draw any other conclusion from our cultural zeitgeist’s continued raiding of decades gone by, recycling the 1970s, ‘80s, and ‘90s into an endless parade of reboots, references, and generalized retro patchworks. From hit series like Netflix’s Stranger Things to Disney’s endless strip-mining of its best-known IP (from comic-book adaptations like Guardians of the Galaxy to live-action remakes of its animated classics like Cruella), the entertainment of today feels stuck looking backward.
UEFAtheplaylist.net

‘Evolution’: Kornel Mundruczó’s Drama Is A Misguided Tale Of A Gifted Refuge With Powers [Cannes Review]

One should perhaps not read too much into the fact that the press screening of Kornel Mundruczó‘s “Evolution” was timed to coincide with the final of the UEFA European Football Championship. But if playing it to an inevitably thinned-out crowd is hardly a mark of confidence, the lack of faith is sadly well-placed: Mundruczó’s return to the Cannes Competition lineup is just as messy as his 2017 entry, “Jupiter’s Moon,” confused and glib and at times in even more dubious taste than that story of a refugee gifted with inexplicable, messianic superpowers.
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

[Review] Netflix’s ‘Blood Red Sky’ Soars with Intense, High-Altitude Vampire Tale

Blood Red Sky sets up expectations of an intense thriller with horror gimmickry thrown in for good measure between its title and the logline. Terrorists attempting to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight find resistance in the form of a vampire. It’s the type of plot that screams action-horror spectacle, yet this high-altitude thriller defies expectations from the start. A beating heart of familial love pumps through the veins of this intense horror-thriller with a vicious take on vampire lore.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Lisey’s Story Season 1 Ending, Explained

The best mystery is the one that is buried deep within. Created by Stephen King based on his own eponymous novel, and brought to the screen by the impressionistic lens of director Pablo Larrain, ‘Lisey’s Story’ is a psychological horror-thriller limited series that weaves a mnemonic tale by traversing time in a non-linear way. The titular story revolves around Lisey Landon, wife of late novelist Scott Landon, who embarks upon a journey to rediscover her past and mend her present discontents.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Lisey’s Story season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following today’s finale on Apple TV+, will there be a Lisey’s Story season 2? Or, is the Stephen King adaptation done already?. Well, there is one thing that you should know at the moment: Lisey’s Story was announced as a limited series from the start. There was never a concrete plan for a season 2, and we don’t imagine that this is going to change for the time being. There isn’t really a reason to continue the show after the finale, unless of course the folks behind the scenes construct a new story.
TV & Videosinews.co.uk

Schmigadoon!, Apple TV+, review: The very definition of Marmite TV

Musicals – you either love them or you truly despise them. Josh, Keegan-Michael Key’s characters in Apple TV+’s latest comedy Schmigadoon!, happens to fall in the latter camp, a problem that doesn’t really affect his life until he finds himself stuck in one. Viewers who also hate musicals – especially the perennially perky 1940s kind – will share his despair as this new comedy drama series quickly morphs from a run-of-the-mill romcom into an all-singing, all-dancing musical extravaganza.
TV & VideosCult of Mac

Love Ted Lasso? Hate it? Watch this ‘Honest Trailer’

With media outlets breathlessly reporting on every movie and TV show trailer that hits the internet, it’s great to see a hilarious one worth watching whether or not you care about the underlying title. That’s the case with the parody series Honest Trailers generally, and all the more so with its latest one about the Apple TV+ hit comedy Ted Lasso, released Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy