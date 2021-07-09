Cancel
Foreign Policy

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and underscored the shared desire for a stable and sustainable bilateral relationship. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the importance of continued U.S.-Pakistan cooperation on the Afghanistan peace process following the visit to the United States by Afghan President Ghani and Chairman Abdullah. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also highlighted joint efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, including the United States’ recent donation of 2.5 million Moderna vaccines.

www.state.gov

Shah Mahmood Qureshi
#Pakistani#Foreign Minister#Secretary Of State#Afghan
Afghanistan
