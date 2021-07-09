Pool Noodle Obstacle Course

The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League, Inc (WPAL) is thrilled to announce that once again, the Wicked Warrior will take place. This event is a Mud Run / Obstacle Course with a 10K Main Course, a 5K Intermediate Course, and a Kid’s Obstacle Course. Treasure Lake, located in DuBois, PA will host the run on over the July 23rd and 24th weekend. Check-In for the Kid’s Run will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Friday July 23rd and is 100% FREE for all children. The kids will start running at 4:30p.m. There will be fun and challenging obstacles and a little mud! Suggested ages for this race are 3-9 years old.