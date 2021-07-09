Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Pool Noodle Obstacle Course

Morning Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRodman Public Library invites children ages 6 through 12 to test their agility and other athletic skills through a Pool Noodle Obstacle Course July 31. The course will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Main Library. Children can stop by any time during those hours to make a run through various obstacles made out of pool noodles. The rain date for the event is Aug. 21. For information contact the Children’s Department at 330-821-2665 ext. 223. Submitted photo.

www.morningjournalnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pool Noodle#Obstacle Course#Noodles#Rodman Public Library
Related
Shelby, OHShelby Willard New London Ohio News

Bike Clinic, obstacle course set for Shelby Bicycle Days

SHELBY —This year’s Shelby Bicycle Days features a Kids’ Bike Clinic and obstacle course, organizers announced. The event is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at the Seltzer Park tennis courts. “Learn how to successfully tune up your bicycle and how to safely ride this summer while completing the...
Riverton, WYcounty10.com

Enjoy an adventure with the Rock Riverton Obstacle Course!

Whether you’re looking for something family-friendly, a challenge, or you’re looking for a team-building activity, Rock Riverton is a fun & challenging obstacle course featuring 10+ obstacles designed for enjoyment for people of all ages. The course will be located at Riverton City Park on Saturday, July 10th as part of the Riverton Happy Days celebration. The fun starts at 8 am!
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

Rub some mud in it: Columbia kids enjoy rainy day Splat obstacle course

Weekend storms only added to the slippery fun Saturday at the Splat! Jr. Obstacle Course Mud Run. This year's Splat Jr. sent kids 4 to 15 through a course set up in the Gans Creek Recreational Area where they had to conquer a set of obstacles, from a swing to a tangle of ropes to a big muddy pit at the end.
Rochester, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Home With Pool & Private Golf Course Near Rochester is a Golf Lovers Dream

Now, this is living. A pool and a golf course, right in your own backyard. The Central New York home is on the market and you won't believe the price. The house in Webster, New York, near Rochester features your own private golf course with a pool to cool off after your round. It's pretty nice inside too, featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and an updated kitchen with all the bells and whistles, including a built-in knife organizer and a pull-out/drop-down spice rack.
Hobbieslcnok.com

Noodling tournament

The Sinkin Teeth’s Fifth Annual Noodling Tournament is on July 9-11. There is a $3 entry fee to enter the event at the gate, and kids 12 and under are free. To enter into the noodling tournament, it costs $100 per team and each team can have three people. 100...
Comanche County, OKkswo.com

MAKENZIE’S OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Noodling family traditions

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) -For some, enjoying the outdoors is how family traditions begin. That’s especially true for a couple of noodlers, who are hoping to pass on their love for handfishing to their kids. It’s a special Outdoor Adventure filmed on Father’s Day -- and even my dad got...
Duncan, OKDuncan Banner

‘Kid’preneurs: Preteens set goals to overcome obstacles

Local youth stepped into their own field of entrepreneurship this week to help pay for their own activities and meet new goals. Carley-Jo Carter and Amy Lopez are preparing for middle school this year and in doing so, they are excited about raising their own funds for playing volleyball. According...
Dubois, PAclarionsportszone.com

WPAL-DuBois To Host Wicked Warrior Mud Run / Obstacle Course, Along With 5K, 10K Races, Kids Obstacle Course On Friday, July 23rd And Saturday, July 24th

The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League, Inc (WPAL) is thrilled to announce that once again, the Wicked Warrior will take place. This event is a Mud Run / Obstacle Course with a 10K Main Course, a 5K Intermediate Course, and a Kid’s Obstacle Course. Treasure Lake, located in DuBois, PA will host the run on over the July 23rd and 24th weekend. Check-In for the Kid’s Run will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Friday July 23rd and is 100% FREE for all children. The kids will start running at 4:30p.m. There will be fun and challenging obstacles and a little mud! Suggested ages for this race are 3-9 years old.
Lorain, OHMorning Journal

Tennis lessons at LCCC Lorain Learning Center success

Youngsters from ages 6 to 11 had an experience to try something new to most of them and enjoy time outside in the sun on July 14. Children exercised and learned the basic fundamentals of tennis during the fifth annual free Youth Tennis Day at Lorain County Community College Learning Center at City Center.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
Only In Pennsylvania

The Color Park Is The Most Unique Park In Pittsburgh, And It Belongs On Your To Do List

Graffiti’s typically frowned upon and, in most cases, is considered vandalism. However, Pittsburgh’s home to one unique place where graffiti is welcomed. Visitors, in fact, are encouraged to bring their own paint to join in on the fun and the creativity. Pack your paint and let inspiration wash over you when you stop by The […] The post The Color Park Is The Most Unique Park In Pittsburgh, And It Belongs On Your To Do List appeared first on Only In Your State.
Salem, OHMorning Journal

June Yard of the Month

The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce’s Beautification Committee member Molly Copacia has chosen Dave and Janet Brookes’ home for June’s Yard of the Month at 885 Homewood. Every inch of their property is perfectly landscaped with various perennials such as: day lilies, hostas, clematis and hydrangeas. Hanging baskets brimming with ferns and annuals plus clay pots filled with impatiens and geraniums adorn the porch and entranceways. The brick pathway, lamp post, picket fence, bird feeder and trellis all enhance the beauty of the home. “The Brookes’ front yard including the side and back yards, are all worthy of being in a Home & Garden magazine,” said Copacia.
Sheffield Lake, OHMorning Journal

Cardinal Scoop ice cream shop opens in Sheffield Lake

A new ice cream shop in Sheffield Lake is brimming with Brookside Cardinal pride. The Cardinal Scoop, 4282 Lake Road, had a June 19 grand opening. “The community has been so supportive," said owner Dewayne Williams. "It’s been wonderful.”. The shop is owned and operated by siblings, Williams and Lisa...
EntertainmentGoshen News

'The Joy of Sweat' raises the temp

Everybody raise your hand. Go ahead, high in the air. Raise your hand if you like ice cream, vacations, French fries, good dogs, or free snacks. Put 'em up if you can remember your mom's birthday, the name of your First Love, and all the words to "The Star Spangled Banner." Read "The Joy of Sweat" by Sarah Everts and wave your hand over your head if you.... no, wait. Never mind.
Pittsburgh, PAthepittsburgh100.com

Lazy river floats around Pittsburgh

Hot summer days have finally arrived. If you’re looking for a lazy way to explore western Pennsylvania’s rivers, consider these day trips:. Lazy River Canoe Rental: Rent a canoe, kayak or tube float for a day or book a guided overnight float on Clarion River. They also have biking, hiking, and fishing amenities on site.
SportsColumbia Missourian

The 2021 Splat Jr. Obstacle Course Mud Run, in photos

Rain only added to the boisterous fun Saturday at the eighth annual Splat! Jr. Obstacle Course Mud Run. The race at Gans Creek Recreation Area challenged children 4-15 to conquer 23 obstacles that included a rope swing, a mud bath and the BIG SPLAT!, a big, muddy pit at the end of the course.
Rochester, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Home With Pool & Private Golf Course Near Rochester is a Golf Lovers Dream

Now, this is living. A pool and a golf course, right in your own backyard. The Central New York home is on the market and you won't believe the price. The house in Webster, New York, near Rochester features your own private golf course with a pool to cool off after your round. It's pretty nice inside too, featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and an updated kitchen with all the bells and whistles, including a built-in knife organizer and a pull-out/drop-down spice rack.
Rochester, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Home With Pool & Private Golf Course Near Rochester is a Golf Lovers Dream

Now, this is living. A pool and a golf course, right in your own backyard. The Central New York home is on the market and you won't believe the price. The house in Webster, New York, near Rochester features your own private golf course with a pool to cool off after your round. It's pretty nice inside too, featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and an updated kitchen with all the bells and whistles, including a built-in knife organizer and a pull-out/drop-down spice rack.

Comments / 0

Community Policy