Pool Noodle Obstacle Course
Rodman Public Library invites children ages 6 through 12 to test their agility and other athletic skills through a Pool Noodle Obstacle Course July 31. The course will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Main Library. Children can stop by any time during those hours to make a run through various obstacles made out of pool noodles. The rain date for the event is Aug. 21. For information contact the Children’s Department at 330-821-2665 ext. 223. Submitted photo.www.morningjournalnews.com
