Sports Briefing

The Cleveland Indians selected Jake Miller- Right-handed Starting Pitcher with the 20th round pick (596th overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft. The California native went undrafted in 2018 and honored his commitment to the University of San Diego. Miller began his collegiate career working as a swingman, starting 7 games in 17 appearances striking out 45 (8.15 BB9) over 49 innings, walking 36 (6.52 BB9), last season (2020), the righty no-hit Monmouth, losing a perfect game in the seventh inning. In his covid shortened 2020, he became the Toreros Friday night starter making 5 appearances with 3 in relief. The righty logged 21.2 innings, striking out 29 batters (12.05 K9), walking 10 (4.15 BB9).
