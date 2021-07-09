Sports Briefing

Cancel
NEW YORK (AP) — A game scheduled for Thursday night between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday. The teams will play a single-admission twinbill beginning at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, trying to make...

MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
Chicago, ILwsjmsports.com

Monday Morning Sports Update-07/19/2021

MLB – Major League Baseball. Tigers 7, Twins 0 – Candelario, Tigers complete sweep of Twins with 7-0 win. Jeimer Candelario homered, drove in three runs and started two double plays as the Detroit Tigers finished a weekend sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 7-0 win. The game was the seventh in a row between the teams. Minnesota swept a four-game series at home immediately before the All-Star break before losing three in Detroit. The series was originally scheduled for four games, but Friday’s doubleheader was rained out. The Tigers swept a doubleheader on Saturday.
MLBGranite Falls Advocate Tribune

Cleveland Indians at Oakland Athletics odds, picks and prediction

The Cleveland Indians (45-43) and Oakland Athletics (53-40) play the second game of a three-game set Saturday at Oakland Coliseum. First pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Indians vs. Athletics odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Cal Quantrill is the projected...
NFLJanesville Gazette

Jason Mackey: Dear MLB, please separate your marquee events

DENVER — Covering baseball has taught me plenty of lessons. Like always bring extra work or a book to read. It may rain. And the fact that, no matter how much you prepare or try to plan ahead, there are some days where nine billion things happen, and there's really not much you can do about it.
MLBindiansbaseballinsider.com

Cleveland Indians 20th Round Draft Pick: Right-handed Starting Pitcher Jake Miller

The Cleveland Indians selected Jake Miller- Right-handed Starting Pitcher with the 20th round pick (596th overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft. The California native went undrafted in 2018 and honored his commitment to the University of San Diego. Miller began his collegiate career working as a swingman, starting 7 games in 17 appearances striking out 45 (8.15 BB9) over 49 innings, walking 36 (6.52 BB9), last season (2020), the righty no-hit Monmouth, losing a perfect game in the seventh inning. In his covid shortened 2020, he became the Toreros Friday night starter making 5 appearances with 3 in relief. The righty logged 21.2 innings, striking out 29 batters (12.05 K9), walking 10 (4.15 BB9).
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Sunday

Several All-Star pitchers will make their first post-break start on Sunday, as it lines up with four days of rest since the Midsummer Classic. Sunday also brings bonus baseball, as the Rangers and Blue Jays will make up Saturday's rainout in what might be the final doubleheader in Sahlen Field before Toronto moves back to Rogers Centre on July 30.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Updated Dodger Stadium Mask Policy

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a seven-game homestand on Monday and with that comes a new Dodger Stadium mask policy that is in accordance with the L.A. County Department of Public Health order. that went into effect Sunday morning. As such, all individuals ages two and older, regardless of vaccination...
MLBaugustachronicle.com

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals odds, picks and prediction

The Chicago Cubs (46-47) and St. Louis Cardinals (46-47) play the opener of a four-game set Monday at Busch Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Cubs vs. Cardinals odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Alec Mills is the projected...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates sign No. 1 MLB Draft pick Henry Davis as catcher reportedly gets $6.5 million bonus

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed Henry Davis, the No. 1 pick in Major League Baseball's 2021 amateur draft, the team announced Sunday morning. "As we started this searching process last summer, it was really important for us to find the best player," GM Ben Cherington said during a press conference Sunday (video link). "We also wanted to find the right person to work together with, to help us building a winning team in Pittsburgh. "We feel very excited and honored and confident that we found that person in Henry Davis."
MLBAsbury Park Press

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies odds, picks and prediction

The Miami Marlins (40-51) and Philadelphia Phillies (45-45) play the finale of a three-game set Sunday at Citizens Bank Park following the completion of Saturday's suspended game. First pitch is tenatively scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Marlins vs. Phillies odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBregionsports.com

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 7/18

1921 – Babe Ruth hits career home run #139, becoming the all-time leader in MLB history, passing Roger Connor for the career lead. 1927 – Ty Cobb picks up career hit #4,000. 1951 – Jersey Joe Waclott, at age 37, becomes the oldest fighter to win the world heavyweight title...

