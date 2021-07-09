Sports Briefing

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed Henry Davis, the No. 1 pick in Major League Baseball's 2021 amateur draft, the team announced Sunday morning. "As we started this searching process last summer, it was really important for us to find the best player," GM Ben Cherington said during a press conference Sunday (video link). "We also wanted to find the right person to work together with, to help us building a winning team in Pittsburgh. "We feel very excited and honored and confident that we found that person in Henry Davis."