The White Lotus Is No Vacation

So instructs resort manager Armond, played by Murray Bartlett, early on in Mike White’s intoxicating HBO limited series “The White Lotus.” Armond, the feeble-gesturing Lanny (Jolene Purdy), and a few more members of The White Lotus staff are standing at the edge of the island, ocean spray crashing into their smiling faces, in an obligatory greeting for VIP guests arriving by boat. Though casually tossed in among a flurry of advice for his new employee, Armond’s urging for the appearance of sincerity says so much about what comes to define the next week, for the local workers and vacationing lodgers, as well as the delicate egos of the latter group and how they manipulate the former into doing whatever they damn well please.