Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The White Lotus Is No Vacation

By Jen Chaney, @chaneyj
Vulture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opening titles of The White Lotus magnify the images in sections of textured wallpaper that, at first, looks like the décor you’d expect to see in a bougie tropical setting. Birds and monkeys frolic in branches. Leopard cubs nap blissfully in palm fronds. But slowly, the visuals become more disturbing: There’s a close-up of a small fish, with one eye bulging as he’s strangled by seaweed, and there are three men paddling an outrigger canoe directly into a daunting wave.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Alexandra Daddario
Person
Jake Lacy
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Freud
Person
Nietzsche
Person
Connie Britton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Lotus#White Person#White People#White Privilege#Hawaiian#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Salon

HBO's "The White Lotus" satirizes the oddly funny, mutually exploitative side of luxury vacations

Mike White's TV writing filmography isn't long, but it is notable for his work's specific way to striking a cultural nerve – hard. A decade ago he gave us "Enlightened," a show in which the honestly intentioned if misguided spiritual seeker Amy Jellicoe, played by Laura Dern, personified the kind of flighty New Age spiritualism derided by virtually everyone who isn't a coastal dweller.
MoviesParsons Sun

Roush Review: Dark Clouds in Paradise in HBO’s ‘White Lotus’

Hey, did someone drizzle vinegar over my shaved ice? A visit to Hawaii’s plush White Lotus resort (filmed at Maui’s Four Seasons) is guaranteed to leave a sour aftertaste, as long as director-writer Mike White (Enlightened) is playing jaundiced tour guide to a motley assortment of overprivileged guests. “They get...
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Now streaming: ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Dr. Death,’ ‘A Quiet Place, Part II, ‘Space Jam’ sequel and more

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. “The White Lotus” (TV-MA), a new limited-series comedy set at a luxury resort in Hawaii, uses the collision of privileged characters and working-class employees to navigate issues of race, sex, class and identity swirling through contemporary American culture. It’s a sharp but compassionate social satire from creator Mike White. New episodes arrive each Sunday. (HBO Max)
TV Seriesjustjaredjr.com

Sydney Sweeney & Alexandra Daddario Premiere New Series 'The White Lotus'

Sydney Sweeney and Alexandra Daddario step out for the premiere of their new limited series The White Lotus held at the Bel-Air Bay Club on Wednesday (July 7) in Pacific Palisades, Calif. The two actresses were joined by their co-stars, including Jolene Purdy, as well as The Flight Attendant‘s Nolan...
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

‘The White Lotus’ Review: Mike White’s Rich HBO Satire Has a Dazzling Cast and Momentum to Match

So instructs resort manager Armond, played by Murray Bartlett, early on in Mike White’s intoxicating HBO limited series “The White Lotus.” Armond, the feeble-gesturing Lanny (Jolene Purdy), and a few more members of The White Lotus staff are standing at the edge of the island, ocean spray crashing into their smiling faces, in an obligatory greeting for VIP guests arriving by boat. Though casually tossed in among a flurry of advice for his new employee, Armond’s urging for the appearance of sincerity says so much about what comes to define the next week, for the local workers and vacationing lodgers, as well as the delicate egos of the latter group and how they manipulate the former into doing whatever they damn well please.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

The White Lotus Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

Mike White’s (‘Enlightened’) black comedy series ‘The White Lotus’ is a reservoir of comprehensive and biting satire. While it doesn’t pull its punches for any of its characters, it especially targets the affluent ones, enunciating the ridiculousness of what they prioritize and what they fear. The story is set in a tropical resort somewhere in Hawaii and revolves around newly-arrived vacationers and the staffers at the eponymous hotel. Here is everything you need to know about ‘The White Lotus’ episode 1 ending. SPOILERS AHEAD.
White County, INRochester Sentinel

At Your Service — Murray Bartlett Previews His Resort Manager Character on ‘The White Lotus’

Mike White (Enlightened), the reality show contestant turned TV show creator/showrunner, is inviting viewers to check into The White Lotus on HBO this weekend. The series, which features an all-star cast including Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls), and Steve Zahn (The Crossing), tells the story of several dysfunctional characters who come to an exclusive Hawaiian resort as they search for answers – or at least a respite from their respective dramas.
TV Seriesdroidjournal.com

The White Lotus: Release Date, Teaser, Trailer, Cast and Updates!

Hey there! The White Lotus is an upcoming American satire comedy television miniseries created by Mike White that is set to premiere on HBO. The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White, of HBO’s Enlightened. What is the show about? When is it going to come out?...
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘The White Lotus’ Episode 1 Recap: Class Trouble in Paradise

“The White Lotus” is HBO Max’s newest series and, if the reviews are to be believed, it is unlike anything on television, not just the popular streamer. The genre-bending program is said to take some unexpected turns so we’ll be breaking it down episode-by-episode, starting with Sunday’s premiere. Written and...
TV Serieshawaiipublicradio.org

Creator Mike White Talks Filming HBO's 'The White Lotus' on Maui, His Personal Connection to Hawaiʻi

With the start of filming for the new "NCIS: Hawaiʻi" series in recent weeks, television and film productions in Hawaiʻi continue to thrive as COVID-19 restrictions loosen. It’s a trend that started as far back as October 2020, when HBO ordered "The White Lotus," a new series filmed on Maui from writer-director Mike White. The industry veteran is best known for comedies "School of Rock" and "Nacho Libre," but has several dramatic series and films to his credit.
Movieswmagazine.com

The White Lotus and Fear Street Star Fred Hechinger Is Just Getting Started

If you’ve kept your eyes on indie film and auteurist television in the last few years, you’ve likely spotted Fred Hechinger, the now-21-year-old actor who made a name for himself working with directors like Bo Burnham, Steven Soderbergh, Barry Jenkins, and Mike White. In early June, the excitable young actor materialized on a Zoom screen, surrounded by books and CDs, to speak with W about his latest projects: the Fear Street trilogy airing throughout the month of July on Netflix, (adapted from the R. L. Stine books by director Leigh Janiak), and The White Lotus, White’s satirical miniseries airing July 11 on HBO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy