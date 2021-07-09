Billie Eilish Describes the 'Crazy Process' of Recording 'Happier Than Ever' Album
"There was just so much reflection," she tells Zane Lowe. Billie Eilish wanted to be uncomfortable while recording her upcoming second album, Happier Than Ever. In a new interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, the singer explained that her goal in the studio during the sessions for the follow-up to her multiplatinum, Grammy-winning debut, 2019's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, was to surprise her fans -- and herself.www.billboard.com
