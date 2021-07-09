Marvel Quietly Recasts Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in New Project

Marvel has released a new trailer for X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the upcoming miniseries from Leah Williams and Lucas Werneck. The story follows up on the Scarlet Witch's death at the end of the Hellfire Gala. Magneto invited Wanda to the event and was the last person seen with her. Magneto quickly becomes the prime suspect in X-Factor's investigation of her murder, given Magneto and Wanda's history and Wanda's reputation among mutants. But did Magneto kill the woman he raised as his daughter? The question will divide the mutants of Krakoa and threaten to drive a wedge between the X-Men and the Avengers.