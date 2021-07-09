Bill Aims to Spend Billions to Fix Nation's Aging Dams

On Wednesday July 14th, President Biden made his way to Capitol Hill to enlist support from Senate Democrats on his $3.5 trillion spending plan which would include the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal along with what the President calls ‘social infrastructure.’ Republicans have voiced unified opposition to the plan, citing its immense scope and cost as their main sticking points. With no Republican lawmakers on board, the Biden administration will have little margin for error to get this ambitious plan through Congress. Fox News Sunday Host Chris Wallace joins to discuss the plan along with the Texas Democrats’ move to leave the state to stall the controversial Texas voting proposal, how U.S. politicians have reacted to the recent anti-government protests in Cuba and the dangers facing unvaccinated U.S. communities as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread.