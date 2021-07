PELLA — Senior night was the theme for the game last Thursday night for the Pella Dutch. Things would not turn out as they wanted as a late inning rally would propel Bondurant-Farrar to the victory as they would win 7-5. Pella started off the game giving up two runs in the first inning of the game when Kameron Doughman would single to score a run. But just as Bondurant would put up runs, the Dutch would come firing back in the second inning as they would put up three runs. Leyton Bethards would come in as a courtesy runner for the catcher Nick DeJong after DeJong was hit by a pitch. Bethards would score after an error by the left fielder allowed him to advance home on a single by Keegan Hansen. Tate Weesner would ground into a fielders choice allowing Mace to score, tying up the score 2-2. Pella would not stop there as another error would allow a runner to score with the Dutch being able to take the lead 3-2 at the end of the second inning.