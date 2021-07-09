PARKER COUNTY RECEIVES CLEAN AUDIT REPORT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020

Parker County received an unmodified, or "clean" opinion, for its FY 2020 Financial Statement Audit. An unmodified opinion is the highest level of assurance an entity can receive from its external auditors. Additionally, Weaver and Tidwell, the County's external auditors, noted no material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, or any matters of noncompliance. See Management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) of the County's financial performance starting on page 7 of the audit report using the link below. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with the accompanying financial statements and the notes to those financial statements.