Fifteen years ago, a young Jess Anderson submitted a story idea to her English teacher. Now, she has turned this fictional world into her debut novel. “I actually came up with the original idea for the series when I was 12,” the Red Bud native said. “I’m one of those people who just daydreams a lot. I zone out and start making up worlds in my head, and that was just one of the worlds that I happened to think of at the age of 12. So, then I ended up writing a whole story about it … and then I just let it sit for a while and revisited it, clearly, more recently.”