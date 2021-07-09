South Jersey Fire Killed Baby Girl, Woman; Hospitalized 3 Others

This duplex on Woodlawn Avenue was destroyed by a fatal fire in Hamilton Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps

UPDATED: A major overnight fire that gutted a duplex home in Mercer County killed a 9-month-old girl and a woman in her 40s, authorities confirmed.

The fire started about 3:40 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Hamilton Township, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

The quickly-moving blaze caused a partial roof collapse in a two and a half story, wood-frame duplex, and reportedly spread to an adjoining residence, initial reports said.

A baby girl and the woman in her 40s were found dead inside the duplex, Onofri said.

Authorities did not say if, or how, the two victims may have been related.

At least three other people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, as are the circumstances surrounding the deaths, the prosecutor said.

An investigation is being conducted by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Unit, the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hamilton Police Division.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Anthony Sturchio at 609-989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

