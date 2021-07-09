Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

South Jersey Fire Killed Baby Girl, Woman; Hospitalized 3 Others

By Jon Craig
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TOTQ6_0asAk28M00
This duplex on Woodlawn Avenue was destroyed by a fatal fire in Hamilton Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps

UPDATED: A major overnight fire that gutted a duplex home in Mercer County killed a 9-month-old girl and a woman in her 40s, authorities confirmed.

The fire started about 3:40 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Hamilton Township, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

The quickly-moving blaze caused a partial roof collapse in a two and a half story, wood-frame duplex, and reportedly spread to an adjoining residence, initial reports said.

A baby girl and the woman in her 40s were found dead inside the duplex, Onofri said.

Authorities did not say if, or how, the two victims may have been related.

At least three other people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, as are the circumstances surrounding the deaths, the prosecutor said.

An investigation is being conducted by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Unit, the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hamilton Police Division.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Anthony Sturchio at 609-989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
118K+
Followers
22K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Arson#Accident#Mercer County#Office Arson Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Found Seriously Injured Behind Long Island Strip Mall

A man was hospitalized after allegedly being assaulted behind a Long Island strip mall and left alone to tend to his wounds, police said. Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department responded to the back of a Route 347 strip mall in Port Jefferson at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Monday, July 12, where there was a report of a man who had suffered injuries.
Aberdeen, WAPosted by
The Daily World

South Aberdeen woman killed in Park Street crash

A 20-year-old South Aberdeen woman was killed in a single-car rollover wreck on North Park Street in Aberdeen early Saturday morning. The victim was identified Monday morning as Vanessa F. Torres-Oropeza by Grays Harbor County Coroner Robert Kegel. The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old South Aberdeen woman — reportedly...
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

ID Released For Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Long Island Man Allegedly Driving Drunk

The identity has been released of a pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle being driven by an allegedly drunk motorist on a Long Island roadway. Shane Decamp, age 48, of Coram, was operating a 2016 Mazda CX-5 southbound in Melville in front of 400 Broadhollow Road at approximately 9:35 p.m. Friday, July 9 when his vehicle struck the pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway from east to west, Suffolk County Police said.
Posted by
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? 35-Year-Old Central Jersey Man Missing

A 35-year-old man from Middlesex County has gone missing and police seek the public's help finding him, authorities said. John Michael Musial disappeared nearly three months ago in New Brunswick, according to Highland Park police. Musial was last seen on George Street in New Brunswick on or about May 1,...
Wayne County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Two Injured in Wayne County Wreck

Two women were hospitalized following a collision in Wayne County on Sunday afternoon. Deputies report 63-year old Edward Furano of Clyde was stopped at the intersection of State Route 414 and State Route 104. He failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle traveling westbound on State Route 104.

Comments / 0

Community Policy