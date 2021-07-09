Wendy Williams Facing Serious Backlash Over ‘Hateful’ Comments Over TikTok Star’s Death

Wendy Williams is facing backlash after making comments about TikTok star Matima “Swavy” Miller. Miller died of a fatal gunshot wound on Monday.

The daytime talk show host introduced a segment on the 19-year-old’s death on Wednesday by complaining that he had more TikTok followers than she does. However, she noted that she had more followers than him on Instagram. “I have no idea who this is. Neither does Norman. Neither does one person in this building,” she said before commanding her audience to clap.

Once the clapping stopped, Williams moved on to discuss more the TikTok star’s following. After about a minute of discussing her own social media statistics, Williams turned to a photo of the young dancer, also known as Matima Miller, and said, “Here he is. He’s 19 and he was murdered Monday morning.”

Viewers could hear gasps from her in-studio audience immediately after her statement. Following the live episode, the clip of the moment was going around the internet. It was viral by Thursday. By Friday morning, Williams was a trending topic on the platform as many internet users are now criticizing Willaims for her comment.

“I have watched soooo many hours of Wendy Williams and for the life of me I can never predict when she does something like this,” wrote one user.

“Don’t know what I thought was gonna happen here but it’s so far past what I thought was gonna happen here,” wrote Vice’s Trey Smith, who added Williams “does not have a chance at seeing the gates of heaven.”

Wendy Williams Finds Herself in Hot Water Over Comments

In addition to the not-so-nice comments aimed towards Williams, the clip has also racked up more than 3 million views.

“She is so hateful. Like, she basically treated the announcement of his death like it was funny gossip,” wrote another outraged user via Twitter. “Why disparage him? Why even talk about him at all if you and your audience are that removed from even knowing who he is? . . . She really coaxed laughter from the audience before announcing this young man’s murder.”

The Delaware native had nearly 3 million followers on Tik Tok. He regularly posted dancing videos, paintball sessions, memes. Miller also racked up almost 100 million likes on the platform as of Tuesday. He received another 472,000 followers on Instagram as @oneway.swavy.

Authorities confirmed the teen’s passing on Tuesday. They also announced he was gunned down in broad daylight on Monday in a Wilmington neighborhood.

“The victim in this incident has been identified as Matima Miller,” the Washington Polic Dept. said.“This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.”

Authorities responded to an emergency call at about 10:42 a.m. on Monday morning. They didn’t specify much but said the victim had been “transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”