Wendy Williams Facing Serious Backlash Over 'Hateful' Comments Over TikTok Star's Death

By Emily Morgan
 9 days ago
Wendy Williams is facing backlash after making comments about TikTok star Matima “Swavy” Miller. Miller died of a fatal gunshot wound on Monday.

The daytime talk show host introduced a segment on the 19-year-old’s death on Wednesday by complaining that he had more TikTok followers than she does. However, she noted that she had more followers than him on Instagram. “I have no idea who this is. Neither does Norman. Neither does one person in this building,” she said before commanding her audience to clap.

Once the clapping stopped, Williams moved on to discuss more the TikTok star’s following. After about a minute of discussing her own social media statistics, Williams turned to a photo of the young dancer, also known as Matima Miller, and said, “Here he is. He’s 19 and he was murdered Monday morning.”

Viewers could hear gasps from her in-studio audience immediately after her statement. Following the live episode, the clip of the moment was going around the internet. It was viral by Thursday. By Friday morning, Williams was a trending topic on the platform as many internet users are now criticizing Willaims for her comment.

“I have watched soooo many hours of Wendy Williams and for the life of me I can never predict when she does something like this,” wrote one user.

“Don’t know what I thought was gonna happen here but it’s so far past what I thought was gonna happen here,” wrote Vice’s Trey Smith, who added Williams “does not have a chance at seeing the gates of heaven.”

Wendy Williams Finds Herself in Hot Water Over Comments

In addition to the not-so-nice comments aimed towards Williams, the clip has also racked up more than 3 million views.

“She is so hateful. Like, she basically treated the announcement of his death like it was funny gossip,” wrote another outraged user via Twitter. “Why disparage him? Why even talk about him at all if you and your audience are that removed from even knowing who he is? . . . She really coaxed laughter from the audience before announcing this young man’s murder.”

The Delaware native had nearly 3 million followers on Tik Tok. He regularly posted dancing videos, paintball sessions, memes. Miller also racked up almost 100 million likes on the platform as of Tuesday. He received another 472,000 followers on Instagram as @oneway.swavy.

Authorities confirmed the teen’s passing on Tuesday. They also announced he was gunned down in broad daylight on Monday in a Wilmington neighborhood.

“The victim in this incident has been identified as Matima Miller,” the Washington Polic Dept. said.“This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.”

Authorities responded to an emergency call at about 10:42 a.m. on Monday morning. They didn’t specify much but said the victim had been “transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Made Guest Appearance on ‘Married… With Children’

What do Al Bundy, Peg Bundy, and “Gilligan’s Island” have in common? Glad you asked. A popular star from the CBS sitcom showed up. Obviously, the Bundys were the parents of Kelly [Christina Applegate] and Bud [David Faustino] on “Married… With Children.” It just so happened that in an episode called “Kelly Bounces Back,” Tina Louise made an appearance. Louise played Miss Beck in the popular sitcom.
‘The Waltons’: Judy Norton Reveals If She Ever ‘Resented’ Working on the Series

Being a part of an iconic and classic TV show like “The Waltons” for years can either be enlightening and amazing or can eventually harbor some resentment and discomfort. Any role, especially a long-running one, can lead an actor to become typecast. This is essentially when viewers and the industry only see this person as a character they’ve portrayed and are unwilling to see them in a new light.
Behind Viral Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Wendy Williams Dragged For Insensitive Report On TikTok Star Swavy's Murder

The 4th of July weekend ended in tragedy for the family of Matima Miller, better known as "Swavy" and "Babyface" online. The popular TikTok star boasts millions of followers on the video-centered app, and he was mourned by the tens of thousands of fans who couldn't believe he was gone. According to reports, it was on Monday (July 5) when police responded to a scene in Delaware where Miller had been gunned down. There haven't been many updates or details regarding the shooting shared by investigators, but Wendy Williams used the story on her "Hot Topics" and it didn't bode over well with the public.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Bill Cosby Tried To Get Wendy Williams Fired

The following article includes mentions of sexual abuse. Wendy Williams has never been shy about sharing her opinions on-camera, and sometimes her lack of filter can get her into trouble. The outspoken television personality has had a long career in Hollywood, but it wasn't until in 2008 that she got her own self-titled talk show (via IMDb). Williams does not have much of a filter on-air, and it's safe to say that her candid personality helps get the ratings. In fact, Williams has ticked off her fair share of stars, including Dionne Warwick. She accused the singer of having someone else run her Twitter account and Warwick wasn't happy about it. "There's an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar," Warwick wrote on Twitter. "Try it Wendy you might like it."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Wendy Williams Claims Da Brat Hit On Her, Rapper Shuts Her Down

Just one day after Karlie Redd threatened to expose her, Wendy Williams is stirring the pot with Da Brat. The famed talk show host knows how to create a bit of drama with her revelations, and earlier today, Williams did just that when she was visited by Da Brat. The So So Def music icon sat down for a virtual interview with Williams and during their chat, Wendy claimed there was a time when Da Brat made a pass at her.
Wendy Williams Say’s Da Brat Tried It, Da Brat Say’s She A Lie

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Da Brat was to go on The Wendy Williams Show to promote her new show “Brat Loves Judy”, when Wendy Williams told her studio audience that Da Brat tat tat tat tried to shoot her shot at Wendy Williams then added she was the reason that Da Brat came out of the closet. Da Brat had to get Wendy Williams together had to tell to the same studio audience that she was a lie when the truth would do.

