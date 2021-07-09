This Whimsical Wedding Inspiration Brings Romance + Neutrals to an Orangerie
The major elements of a whimsical wedding can often be difficult to pinpoint. Mystery is, after all, a hallmark of whimsy. But today’s stunning wedding inspiration lays forth the perfect groundwork on which to build. First and foremost, you cannot host a whimsical wedding if you don’t have a whimsical location! This day took place in an orangerie on the grounds of Gut Ostenwalde, a historical estate in Melle, Germany. Can’t you just feel the romance in that sentence alone?!greenweddingshoes.com
