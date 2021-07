Champion eater Joey Chestnut broke is own world record this 4th of July. The champion devoured 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes. He took the Mustard Belt Prize by eating one more hot dog than last year, breaking the previous record of 75. This is Chestnut’s 14th win in 15 years at the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. Chestnut stopped by WCCB back in 2015 and says the technique is having the water to break down the bread. He also says all of his muscles move the food down as fast as possible saying, “It gets down deep inside of me and I utilize the entire internal cavity.”