Inside Track: How the Music Business Is Preparing to Return to the Office

With COVID infection rates low (so far) and vaccination rates high in the major music-business hubs of New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, companies in various sectors of the industry are taking steps to bring their U.S. workforces back into the office safely while monitoring news about the Delta variant of the virus. This highly transmissible version of the coronavirus, which is about 50% more infectious than the Alpha variant, according to The Washington Post, has some companies taking a wait-and-see position when it comes to deciding whether to require employees to be vaccinated before coming into the office.