Henrico County, VA

Henrico Schools consider changing class rankings

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The toughest part of high school for Steven Bazianos was feeling like he wasn’t able to take the courses he was interested in because he needed so many Advanced Placement classes to place at the top of his class rank.

The Freeman High School graduate thought he could’ve had a better grasp on his career path had he been able to take classes that sparked his interest. But that didn’t seem like an option for him.

“There’s a lot of pressure to be at the top,” said Kathy Bazianos, Steven’s mother. “For so many students, they feel that they can’t even take certain electives, even though they may be really interested in it, because they’re so worried about the class rank. This goes against building a positive school community.”

As the stress to rank in the top percentage of students’ graduating class mounts, the Henrico School Board is eyeing a revamp of the class rank system. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen .

