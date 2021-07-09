Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New London County, CT

Flood Warning issued for New London by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 02:27:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1215 AM EDT. Target Area: New London Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Connecticut Yantic River near Yantic affecting New London County. For the Yantic River...including Yantic...Moderate flooding is forecast. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until early Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Yantic River near Yantic. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 11:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 6.8 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 10.1 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Flooding along Otrobando Avenue at the Fitness World, Pleasant Street bridge and along Town Street at the Norwichtown Mall. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.1 feet on 04/01/1987. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Yantic River Yantic 9.0 6.8 Fri 11 am ED 6.8 3.9 MSG

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Cars
County
New London County, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Fight for voting rights intensifies as the nation marks one year since civil rights icon John Lewis' death

Atlanta (CNN) — The fight for voting rights intensified this week with a Black woman lawmaker being arrested while protesting, Texas House Democrats fleeing the state to block Republicans from passing voter restrictions, and Black civil rights leaders blasting President Joe Biden for falling short of their demand to discuss ending the filibuster in his speech.

Comments / 0

Community Policy