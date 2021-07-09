Flood Warning issued for New London by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 02:27:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1215 AM EDT. Target Area: New London Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Connecticut Yantic River near Yantic affecting New London County. For the Yantic River...including Yantic...Moderate flooding is forecast. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until early Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Yantic River near Yantic. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 11:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 6.8 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 10.1 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Flooding along Otrobando Avenue at the Fitness World, Pleasant Street bridge and along Town Street at the Norwichtown Mall. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.1 feet on 04/01/1987. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Yantic River Yantic 9.0 6.8 Fri 11 am ED 6.8 3.9 MSG