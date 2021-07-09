Cancel
Jackson County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jackson County in south central Texas South Central Colorado County in southeastern Texas * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1111 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Morales.

alerts.weather.gov

