Speak Out reader opinion: State has shrugged its responsibilities to the suburbs

Ted Slowik’s dead, spooky tree column nailed it. The state of Illinois has shrugged its responsibilities to suburbia for much too long, but there is a shared blame on county and local governments where owners are getting no where near their money’s worth. In addition to lousy roads and weed covered medians, Cook County and some local governments continue to ignore boarded, abandoned, overgrown, littered and poorly maintained properties, which have created an unattractive, ripple effect throughout neighborhoods and communities, and, as Slowik wrote, speaks unfavorably to visitors and potential buyers and investors. Dirty, run down properties and high taxes are not a winning combination for anyone.